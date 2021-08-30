Pokemon GO: Best counters for Mega Slowbro in September 2021

The Season of Mischief will be starting strong with the appearance of Mega Slowbro in Mega tier raids in Pokemon GO.

Mega Slowbro will be one of many Psychic-type Pokemon that will be featured in the season through the works of Hoopa, itself a Psychic-type as well as Ghost. Mega Slowbro is also part Water, which means it has a decent number of types that counter it. With 259 Defense, though, it won’t be a quick raid unless trainers bring a large squad of allies.

Counters for first Mega Pokemon to raid in Season of Mischief

In terms of what are optimally the best counters to Mega Slowbro, most of them are legendaries or rare Pokemon that usually dominate raid counter rankings. Mega Gengar has the quickest time to win against Mega Slowbro, but that should surprise nobody.

Shadow Mewtwo also takes care of Mega Slowbro incredibly fast. Ordinary Mewtwo doesn’t rank too highly, though. This is only because Mewtwo’s fast move, Psycho Cut, is resisted by Mega Slowbro. This means that strong Dark and Ghost-types will out rank Mewtwo, but this Pokemon is still an overpowered force that can eliminate Mega Slowbro comfortably.

Other Pokemon that have quick times to win against Mega Slowbro are Shadow Pokemon, particularly Electric ones. Shadow Raikou, Magnezone, Zapdos and Electivire all rank in the top 10 of best Mega Slowbro raid counters. This just further proves that Electric-types with Wild Charge have some of the highest damage output in the game.

Like all raid bosses, legendaries and Shadow Pokemon aren’t the only ones capable of taking Mega Slowbro down. Three Pokemon that many more trainers might have available are Luxray, Roserade and Chandelure.

Chandelure, with its strong Ghost attacks, actually lands within the top 5 of Mega Slowbro raid counters when taking legendaries and Shadow Pokemon out of the picture. Both Luxray and Roserade are in the top 20 on the same ranking as well.

Grass Pokemon in general can perform well against Mega Slowbro, but they aren’t incredibly efficient. Most of these Pokemon don’t have as high of a damage output as some of the stronger Ghost, Dark and Electric-types. That being said, though, Sceptile, Mega Venusaur, and the aforementioned Roserade can inflict good damage on Mega Slowbro.

