Pokemon GO: Best counters for Miltank in November 2021

As a bulky Pokemon with lots of HP and a large stamina stat, Miltank can be quite an annoying Raid boss.

Miltank has grown a reputation of being difficult to beat. Fans of the main series games may remember spending hours trying to beat the Miltank on Whitney’s Normal Gym team in the Johto region. Miltank joins a large group of bulky Normal types (Blissey, Snorlax, etc.), but beating this Raid boss is, fortunately, rather straightforward.

Which Pokemon beat Miltank in a short time?

Miltank is currently a tier 3 Raid boss. Beating Miltank comes down to one thing: it’s a Normal-type, and Normal-types are only weak to Fighting.

Now, it’s not like every trainer has access to strong Fighting-type Pokemon. Well, any trainer without a strong Fighting-type is in luck, because several are available right now.

Two other Raids can give trainers a couple of powerful Fighting-types: Mega Lopunny is the Mega tier Raid boss, and Timburr is a Tier 1 boss.

Newer trainers to Pokemon GO might not have good tools to beat Mega Lopunny just yet, but everybody should be capable of defeating Timburr. Any Psychic, Fairy, or Flying Pokemon will make quick work of this Tier 1 Raid boss. A trainer could literally catch a Pidgey, evolve it into Pidgeotto and stand a good chance at winning.

Miltank is the ace of Whitney's team in Generation II (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Timburr is a phenomenal Pokemon to catch because of how op it becomes when it evolves. Timburr evolves into Gurdurr and, after that, Conkeldurr. This Pokemon consistently ranks at the top of many Raid counter rankings, usually behind Machamp and Lucario.

In fact, Conkeldurr is the 4th best counter to use in the Miltank Raid fight. Only Shadow Machamp, Lucario, and Shadow Hariyama rank higher.

Part of the reason why Conkeldurr is so deadly is because of its move pool. It gets access to Dynamic Punch, an incredibly powerful move that only costs 50 energy in PvE. Conkeldurr could likely get to charge up this move at this energy cost and use it twice, whereas other moves like Close Combat or Superpower are usually only used once.

Therefore, other Pokemon with this move can deal with Miltank as well. Breloom has access to Dynamic Punch as well as Toxicroak. It should be easier to catch these Pokemon than Lucario or Shadow Machamp.

A trainer without Fighting-types could also use the premier attackers in the game to simply overwhelm Miltank. Mega Charizard and Shadow Salamence all rank in the top 30 counters without doing super effective damage.

Other non-Fighting Pokemon, like Alakazam and Darkrai, can demolish Miltank if they are running Focus Blast.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar