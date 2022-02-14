×
Pokemon GO: Best counters for Nidoking in February 2022

Nidoking is a Ground/Poison-type Pokemon favored by the likes of Giovanni (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 07:55 AM IST
A longtime favorite Pokemon from the Kanto region, Nidoking has returned to Pokemon GO's raid scene as a three-star raid boss alongside its counterpart Nidoqueen.

Since it has re-emerged as a raid boss once more, Pokemon GO trainers are likely gearing up to take on the Drill Pokemon. As a three-star raid boss, Nidoking shouldn't be the most challenging opponent, especially if its weaknesses are being countered by the right Pokemon using the ideal moves. Since Nidoking doesn't have the bulk of Nidoqueen, it should be easier to take down as long as its being dealt constant super effective damage.

Nidoking's weaknesses and top counter picks in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo is one of Nidoking&#039;s most effective counters (Image via The Pokemon Company)
As a Ground and Poison-type Pokemon, Nidoking is weak to Psychic, Ice, Water, and Ground-type moves. This provides a fairly broad range of elemental types that can be utilized by trainers to take down the Drill Pokemon. In the context of a raid, trainers will also have access to Mega Evolution forms of Pokemon, though they may not be all that necessary to defeat Nidoking as a three-star raid boss.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that excel as a counter to Nidoking:

Fast Moves

  • Water Gun (Water-type)
  • Waterfall (Water-type)
  • Confusion (Psychic-type)
  • Powder Snow (Ice-type)
  • Mud Shot (Ground-type)
  • Mud-Slap (Ground-type)
  • Ice Fang (Ice-type)
  • Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)
  • Extrasensory (Psychic-type)
  • Bubble (Water-type)

Charge Moves

  • Hydro Cannon (Water-type)
  • Hydro Pump (Water-type)
  • Psystrike (Psychic-type)
  • Psychic (Psychic-type)
  • Weather Ball (Ice)
  • Earthquake (Ground-type)
  • Drill Run (Ground-type)
  • Surf (Water-type)
  • Avalanche (Ice-type)
  • Earth Power (Ground-type)
  • Crabhammer (Water-type)
  • Psycho Boost (Psychic-type)
  • Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Pokemon

  • Mega Blastoise
  • Mega Slowbro
  • Mega Gyarados
  • Mega Abomasnow
  • Mewtwo
  • Hoopa
  • Landorus
  • Excadrill
  • Kyogre
  • Galarian Darmanitan
  • Latios
  • Metagross
  • Mamoswine
  • Garchomp
  • Espeon
  • Alakazam
  • Exeggutor
  • Groudon
  • Rhyperior
  • Kingler
  • Swampert
  • Deoxys
  • Empoleon
  • Azelf
  • Samurott
  • Feraligatr
  • Clawitzer

There are many other Pokemon capable of utilizing the top moves listed above in Pokemon GO, so trainers shouldn't be afraid to experiment. As long as the Pokemon that trainers are using have high CP and IV stats, Nidoking shouldn't be too difficult to defeat. Its high attack stat may cause some issues, but Nidoking doesn't have the bulk to deal with prolonged super effective damage. At the end of the day, it should fall relatively easy even with the boost it receives from being a raid boss.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
