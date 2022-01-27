Pokemon GO: Every Raid Hour event in February 2022

Occurring every month in Pokemon GO, Raid Hours are a great way to battle and catch specific Pokemon that may not show themselves too often.

Every Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, Raid Hours changes the raid bosses of many Pokestops and replaces them with a designated Pokemon. This Pokemon can be battled the same as any raid boss, and its increased appearance tends to lend itself to improving the appearance of the Pokemon's shiny form (if they have one) after defeating it in a raid.

With February 2022 fast approaching, a new slate of Pokemon will soon appear during Raid Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Every Pokemon set to appear during February 2022's Raid Hours

PvP fan-favorite Registeel will be appearing on the second Raid Hour of February (Image via Niantic)

February 2022's Raid Hours in Pokemon GO will feature two Pokemon that constitute the same group, as well as two different forms of a powerful Pokemon. Below, trainers can find a list of Pokemon that will appear during each Raid Hour for the month:

February 2 - Regirock

Regirock February 9 - Registeel

Registeel February 16 - Deoxys (Normal Form)

Deoxys (Normal Form) February 23 - Deoxys (Defense Form)

In addition to these Pokemon appearing, the shiny forms of these Pokemon will be available as well. They will randomly appear during capture encounters after Pokemon GO trainers defeat the boss Pokemon in a raid. It may take multiple attempts to find the shiny that a player desires, but it is nonetheless possible.

If Pokemon GO trainers are hoping to capture the two Regi Pokemon or one of Deoxys' two available forms this February, they'll want to be sure to stock up on Pokeballs and raid passes in order to take on the raid bosses multiple times and capture them once defeated.

Bringing along great healing items such as Max Potions and Max Revives in order to quickly treat/revive battered Pokemon and send them back into the raid. Improving a Pokemon's CP and movesets is also a great idea when it comes to countering raid bosses.

Trainers who may not be after these particular Pokemon may want to hold onto their excess items and wait for the Raid Hour to pass at 7:00 PM each Wednesday. At this point, the ordinary raid boss rotation should return and players can take on those bosses instead of the featured Raid Hour Pokemon.

Edited by R. Elahi