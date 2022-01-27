How to counter Regirock in Pokemon GO (February 2022)

With Regice being the current 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO as of writing, many players have already started gearing up for the next boss. With Regice being a member of Hoenn's Legendary Golem trio, it should not surprise anyone that the other two members of the trio will be coming to Pokemon GO once again as 5-Star Raid Bosses.

Debuting in the third generation, Regirock and its other trio members have gone down in history as having one of the most convoluted acquisition methods in the entirety of the franchise.

When preparing to take on any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, knowing various aspects of the boss can easily make a difference between a win and a loss. Knowing details like the boss' type, stats, and some of the best Pokemon suited for the fight makes this fight easier for the player and their group of raid allies.

Countering Regirock in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Regirock used throughout the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock, as the name would imply, is a pure Rock-type Pokemon. While the Rock typing is notorious for high defenses and its common resistances, it has a lot of weaknesses when observing the type in its entirety.

While resisting common attacking types like Normal, Fire, Flying, and Poison, Rock-types have weaknesses to Ground, Steel, Grass, and most notably, Fighting and Water-type attacks.

This dramatically impacts the strengths of this Pokemon when looking at the grand scope of the various type distributions among the cast of the franchise, with Water being one of the most common types alongside Normal. Fighting is also the most common attacking type among the most prevalent Pokemon used in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

This point is a great segway into Regirock's stats. A massive defense stat of 309 would make up for Regirock's significant weaknesses on paper. In practice, however, it makes Regirock appear as more of a brick wall incapable of distributing reliable damage outside of the burst damage provided by charged attacks.

This is due to Regirock's poor attack stat of 179, also its lowest stat. Regirock's stamina is rather rudimentary at a solid 190, which means that burst damage is both its greatest strength but also its biggest weakness.

When looking for direct counters to Regirock in Pokemon GO, experienced players should already have two distinct Pokemon in mind. Lucario and Metagross are two of the most common attacking Pokemon in both Gym Battles and the Battle League, and for good reason.

With their incredible attacking stats, solid defenses, and excellent Steel typing, these Pokemon are the best possible answers to defensive Rock-types like Regirock. With the correct number of friends to take it on and with enough Steel-types, Regirock can be beaten down in a matter of minutes.

This recent wave of the Regi Trio returning to Pokemon GO is the perfect opportunity for players who previously missed their Raid Hour to add them to their Pokedex finally or, better yet, gain a new powerful ally for the Battle League.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar