Introduced in Generation III, Castform has spent some time in Pokemon GO and sadly isn't much of a fighter, but that hasn't stopped some players from using it.

Castform, although diminutive, does have multiple forms based on different states of the weather. These include its Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy forms. Despite this change-up, which gives it different moves for each form, Castform's base stats still don't warrant it being much of a competitor in Pokemon GO.

At least not in PvP situations outside of niches in Great League. Regardless, many trainers still choose to use the weather-inclined Pokemon, and if they do, it's best to teach it the best possible moveset.

Pokemon GO: The top movesets for each Castform variant

Castform's three different variants all offer something a little different (Image via Niantic)

When picking the best moveset for Castform in Pokemon GO, its form is the first thing that matters. Each of Castforms variants as well as its base form possess different elemental types and available moves. Because of this, players will want to play to the Weather Pokemon's strengths depending on its type.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find the best available movesets for Castform in each of its forms:

Standard Castform

Hex + Weather Ball + Weather Ball (Rock)

Hex + Weather Ball (Rock) + Energy Ball

Sunny Castform

Ember + Weather Ball (Fire) + Solar Beam

Rainy Castform

Water Gun + Weather Ball (Water) + Thunder

Snowy Castform

Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice)

The common thread between all of these Castform movesets is they more or less align with the Castform variant's type. This is because when a Pokemon of a certain type uses a move of the same type, they receive a damage buff from the mechanic known as Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB).

Furthermore, additional Charge Moves such as Energy Ball, Solar Beam, and Thunder provide Castform with the ability to take advantage of type matchups it normally couldn't handle with its base type.

Weather Ball is Castform's main draw, as the move has many different types depending on Castform's variant. This is likely the most effective move in the Weather Pokemon's toolkit and should be prioritized in just about any battle.

Moves like Hex, Ember, Water Gun, and Powder Snow provide the necessary energy generation to let Pokemon GO trainers use Weather Ball as often as they can.

