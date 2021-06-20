Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Ho-oh in 2021

Pokemon GO players looking for bulky strong attackers can never go wrong with Ho-oh, especially with the powerful moves it learns.

Even though Shadow Ho-oh is available through the Seven Colored Shadow event, there is nothing wrong with purifying Ho-oh. Its defenses are so high (244 Defense and 214 Stamina) that trainers may not want to sacrifice its bulk by keeping it as a Shadow Pokemon.

Ho-oh can simply outlast opponents in PvP, so long as it stays away from Rock-type Pokemon. To get the most out of Ho-oh, these are the moves trainers are going to want to use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which are the most reliable moves this bird Pokemon can learn?

The best quick move on Ho-oh is Incinerate, even though considering how slow the animation is, it can barely be called quick. At 2300ms, Ho-oh will likely be taking several attacks before it can use one of its own. Thankfully for players, Ho-oh’s durability allows it to take these hits well.

Regardless of it being a bit slow, Incinerate is still the way to go just because of damage output. This move does 29 damage plus STAB, which means that it ends up doing more DPS than its other moves that are much quicker. It also charges 20 energy per use, so there’s no big drawback with EPS either.

Of the four charge moves Ho-oh gets access to, two of them get STAB (Fire Blast and Brave Bird). While Fire Blast does more damage, Brave Bird is actually a no-brainer to use. This move is actually 2300ms quicker than Fire Blast, meaning Brave Bird will give more reliable damage, and Fire Blast will always be at risk for being dodged.

That being said, Fire Blast is still a good secondary charge move due to the damage output. All of Ho-oh’s moves take 100 energy, so this Pokemon needs to convert off of those opportunities when it gets the full bar. Fire Blast can melt Steel and Electric Pokemon that would resist Brave Bird.

While Fire Blast is extremely potent, Solarbeam can be just as useful. Since Ho-oh is so strong defensively, it can end up beating some Water-type Pokemon by charging this move.

It won’t beat a Kyogre anytime soon, but Ho-oh won’t have to switch out in front of a Poliwrath or a Blastoise with Solarbeam on its side. Seeing as it’s 180 base damage as well, trainers won’t be losing out on too much from the absence of Fire Blast.

