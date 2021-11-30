The Best Moveset for Manectric in Pokemon GO

With the recent conclusion of Mega Manectric's appearance as a Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, many trainers now find themselves with a Manectric they are free to use. Many players may want to try and use Manectric in Pokemon GO's various Battle Leagues or for attacking Gyms and fighting in Raid Battles.

First debuting in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire for the Nintendo Gameboy Advance, Manectric has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since 2002. Many veterans to the Pokemon franchise may remember Wattson's Manectric, which was used as his ace Pokemon in his gym battle in these games.

When using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its typing, stats, and what moves are best for each scenario is key to winning battles.

Analyzing Manectric in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Manectric is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, meaning that it only has one weakness, Ground-type attacks.

The sheer power of most Ground-type attacks like Drill Run and Earthquake can often one-shot an Electric-type Pokemon. Manectric also resists damage from Flying, Steel, and other Electric-type attacks.

Manectric's stats designate it to being any team's glass cannon attacker in Pokemon GO. This is typically a role designated to a vast majority of Electric-type Pokemon, as they have the trademark of being fast and powerful. With an attack stat of 215, Manectric is more than capable of blasting holes in an opposing team's composition. Manectric also has a defense stat of 127 with a stamina stat of 172.

To make things easier, Manectric only has one optimal moveset in Pokemon GO, regardless of what the mon is being used for.

Due to Manectric's low defenses, it tends to go for more of a "best defense is a strong offense" strategy, so its defensive moveset tends to maximize its damage output value, much like its offensive moveset. Manectric's best fast attack is Thunder Fang while its best charged attack is Wild Charge. The same goes for Mega Manectric.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manectric is an excellent Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO with the right trainer and strategy. Due to its great attacking capabilities, it is best used as a late game sweeper to finish off weakened opponents, as well as punch holes through less defensive enemies. Once more, Manectric's best moveset for every scenario is Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider