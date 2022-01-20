The best moveset for Minun in Pokemon GO

Minun has gained lots of attention recently due to the theme of Pokemon GO's new event revolving around Electric-type Pokemon. The Power Plant event has been released in Pokemon GO to celebrate the latest Pokemon to come to the mobile geocaching game, Helioptile.

Debuting in the third generation of the Pokemon franchise, Minun and Plusle were introduced alongside one another and their signature abilities, Minus and Plus, respectively. These Pokemon came to the franchise to introduce the players to double battles which was a new mechanic at the time.

When planning on using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, various aspects of information on that Pokemon must be known and kept in consideration. Things like the Pokemon's type, stats and best moveset must be known before being effectively used.

Minun in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Minun as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Minun is a pure Electric-type Pokemon. This gives Minun resistances to Steel, Flying, and other Electric-type attacks. This typing also gives Minun only one weakness, Ground-type attacks. Thanks to Minun's typing, it also powers up its Electric-type attacks thanks to a mechanic known as the same type attack bonus or STAB for short.

Minun's stats are where it tends to lack. Minun's highest stat is its stamina sitting at a shrimpy 155 and its lowest stat being its attack at 147. Minun's defense is sitting in between the two at only 150. While Pokemon with Electric typing have never been known for their excellent defensive capabilities, they have more often than not been capable of dealing damage. Minun is incapable of both of these.

For players wanting to use Minun in battle, its moveset contains helpful utility. While primarily being made up of Normal and Electric-type attacks, Minun has a secret weapon up its sleeve, Grass Knot. Electric-type Pokemon are notorious for having terrible movepools without many reliable coverage options. Still, Minun having Grass Knot gives it just enough of a punch it needs to have some use in particular niches.

Minun's best moveset to maximize its total damage output combines Spark and Thunderbolt, but other moves it has in its move pool warrant some experimentation. Quick Attack and Discharge has been used as the move combination for most reliably firing off charged attacks. Grass Knot is Minun's second-most potent charged attack in terms of damage output, so players would benefit from trying it in certain circumstances.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Minun is far from the best Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it still has some niche uses in infrequent circumstances. It can also easily catch opponents off-guard due to its low usage. Minun's best moveset is up for debate, but it maximizes its damage output through Spark and Thunderbolt.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar