Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Relicanth

Relicanth may not be the most popular Water-type in Pokemon GO, but it can still perform well.

This ancient fish is native to the waters of the Hoenn region. It is Water-type and Rock-type, just like Omastar, Kabutops, and Carracosta. It also happens to have a massive Defense stat (203) and Stamina stat (225), allowing it to take hits from any opponent that isn’t Grass-type.

Which moves should this ancient Pokemon be running?

Although Zen Headbutt may seem like a spicy pick, trainers are going to want to be running Water Gun on their Relicanth. Not only does Water Gun benefit from STAB, but it also is much quicker than Zen Headbutt.

While Zen Headbutt charges 6 energy per use, Water Gun is only half a second long in PvP. This means that its energy charge of 3 will end up charging 6 EPS. Water Gun does take a drop in damage, but STAB makes up for it.

The charge move every Relincanth will want to be running is Aqua Tail. This move only needs 35 energy, which means Relicanth will be baiting shields with ease. Aqua Tail does have a low base power of 50, but the damage will add up if Relicanth can use the move often enough.

Relicanth congregate in large bodies of water (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Typically, Aqua Tail is paired with Ancient Power. This does leave Relicantch with two low-power charge moves, which typically isn’t a good thing. If Ancient Power gets Attack and Defense boost, it can do Relicanth a lot of favors. This only has a 10% chance of happening, though.

It is due to this fact that trainers can certainly do well with giving Relicanth Hydro Pump and ignoring the Rock-type move. Hydro Pump takes forever and a day to charge, but it gives this relatively weaker Pokemon some much-needed damage output.

Losing out on Rock coverage isn’t the worst thing in the world when it comes to The Great League, but it does hurt Relicanth in some matchups. A strong Rock move would be helpful against Walrein, Altaria, and Alolan Ninetails. This is why Ancient Power is the preferred move.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay updated with all the latest Pokemon GO news, updates, and features with our dedicated section.

Edited by R. Elahi