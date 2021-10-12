Best moveset for Seismitoad in Pokemon GO

Seismitoad, the Vibration Pokemon, is a relatively new addition to Pokemon GO. Being added with the rest of the Unova Pokemon, Seismitoad may have been brushed off by many players due to a large number of Unova Pokemon. For the players that see some potential in Seismitoad, knowing what moves it can learn and its stats are crucial to effectively use it in the Battle League.

Seismitoad in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Seismitoad is one of the few Water and Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This is an excellent typing as it only gives Seismitoad one weakness: Grass-type attacks. This typing also grants resistances to common attacking types like Electric, Rock, and Fire as well as Steel and Poison-type attacks. This typing significantly contributed to the high presence of Swampert in the early days of the main series Pokemon metagame, so Seismitoad is in a great spot right away.

Seismitoad also has some impressive defensive stats in Pokemon GO, as well as a good attack stat. Seismitoad is best suited to be on a defensive role in battle; however, unlike other tanks that are forced to only deal chip damage like Chansey, Seismitoad's attack stat of 188 allow it to deal some severe damage against the right opponent. With its nice balance of 233 stamina and 150 defence, Seismitoad can prove challenging to remove from combat for certain Pokemon.

Seismitoad has two different attacks it can use for fast attacks. Between Mud Shot, a Ground-type attack, and Bubble, a Water-type attack, Bubble is the better choice. While it would generally depend on the player's preferences and playstyle, Bubble generates the same energy per second as Mud Shot but deals more damage.

Seismitoad's charged attacks are where things can start to vary from a "best" moveset. Seismitoad has access to Earth Power and Muddy Water, one being a Ground-type attack and one being a Water-type attack, respectively; however, Seismitoad also has the option to run Sludge Bomb in Pokemon GO. Typically, the oddly typed charged attack on a Pokemon's move-pool is the worst one it can run in Pokemon GO. Where Sludge Bomb on Seismitoad shines is in coverage against its only weakness. Grass types are weak to Poison-type attacks like Sludge Bomb.

To summarize, Seismitoad has a couple of different sets it can run in Pokemon GO's Battle League. To maximize damage, Seismitoad can run Bubble and Earth Power. To maximize its defensive prowess by letting it stay in battle longer, Seismitoad can run Bubble and Sludge Bomb.

