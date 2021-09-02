Best moveset for Xatu in Pokemon GO

Xatu has been given relevance once again in Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief. The green bird has been given a spot as a 3-star raid boss for the duration of the event.

Upon completing one of its raid battles, players will be granted a chance to capture Xatu. From there, some players may want to use the Mystic Pokemon on their team for Pokemon GO's League Battles.

Top moveset for Xatu in Pokemon GO

Xatu's sprite in the recovered beta version of Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to keep in mind when structuring a moveset for any Pokemon in Pokemon GO is its strengths and weaknesses.

Xatu is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon. This means both of its types are super effective against Fighting-type Pokemon. This fact alone makes it a reliable switch-in during battles where the opponent sends out a Fighting-type like Sawk or Hitmonchan.

In terms of fast attacks in Pokemon GO, Xatu has a couple of options. Air Slash is a great move for offense as it receives an attack power bonus from Xatu's Flying typing. Xatu also has access to Feint Attack, which provides some coverage options.

Having a Dark-type move will give Xatu the upper hand against other Psychic-type Pokemon like Alakazam or Musharna. It's also a great counter for any Ghost-types that Xatu may have to go against. However, keeping Xatu in battle against a Ghost-type Pokemon is not a good idea as Ghost-type attacks are super effective against Psychic-type Pokemon. Players are recommended to keep Air Slash for Xatu.

Xatu has even more options for charged attacks. The first option is Aerial Ace. Aerial Ace is a Flying-type move that can be used three times off of a full charge. While it is a great move to make quick work out of Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type Pokemon, it typically is not recommended to double up on a type in Pokemon GO when you have another attack of the same type. However, Aerial Ace could work with a Feint Attack build.

Xatu's next choice is Ominous Wind. Ominous Wind is a Ghost-type move that can be used three times off of a full charge. While it has a slightly lower attack than Aerial Ace, it also has much more coverage.

Xatu's final option is Future Sight. This is Xatu's only Psychic-type attack, so this is the move that players will want to pick for offense. Future Sight has a base damage of 120 and uses 100 energy. While Future Sight does not have as much unique coverage as Ominous Wind, it deals super-effective damage to Poison-type attacks. Future Sight is also Xatu's only move to deal with Poison-types in Pokemon GO.

In summary, Xatu's best offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is Air Slash and Future Sight. Meanwhile, its best defensive moveset is Air Slash and Aerial Ace.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh