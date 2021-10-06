Best Elite Fast TM Moves in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

TMs, or Technical Machines, have been a staple of not just Pokemon GO but the entire Pokemon franchise since the very beginning. TMs are items that allow trainers to completely customize their Pokemon's movesets to their liking to best suit any situation that Pokemon will be used for.

However, in Pokemon GO, another type of TM exists known as an Elite TM; these are TMs that give Pokemon access to an exclusive catalog of either fast or charged attacks depending on the type of Elite TM used.

Best Elite Fast Moves in Pokemon GO

Elite TMs can be won in Raid Battles. (Image via Niantic)

When considering what makes a move better or worse, the state of Pokemon GO's metagame must be considered; for example, since it is October, Ghost-type Pokemon have an increased chance of spawning due to events, Spotlight Hours, Community Days, etc. This means that Ghost-type Pokemon will have an increased presence in the Battle League due to their accessibility.

With this information, using an Elite Fast TM on Gengar is worth it, as all the Ghost types give it an offensive advantage. Gengar gains access to the move Lick through Elite TMs; this move is an overall improvement to Hex, another one of Gengar's attacks often seen as the best by many Pokemon GO players. Lick has a higher damage output per second than Hex, as well as generating more energy.

Another Pokemon that could benefit from an Elite Fast TM in Pokemon GO's metagame is Arcanine. Arcanine gains access to the Dark-type move Bite through Elite TM; this attack deals super effective damage against Ghost-type Pokemon and any Psychic-type Pokemon Arcanine may encounter.

Another Pokemon with a high presence in Pokemon GO's Ultra League that benefits from Elite Fast TMs is Talonflame. By using Elite TMs, Talonflame gains access to Incinerate. This move is the best one to use for Talonflame as it deals the highest amount of damage with every use compared to Talonflame's other attacks. Talonflame owes its success to the overabundance of Fire-weak Pokemon that dominates Ultra League like Abomasnow and Registeel.

Due to the Ice and Flying types in the higher ranks of Pokemon GO's Ultra League, Tyranitar is another awesome Pokemon to use an Elite Fast TM. Tyranitar gains access to the move Smack Down. Smack Down is Tyranitar's best fast attack in every way; it has the highest damage output and the highest energy generation.

Many Pokemon benefit from the use of Elite Fast TMs, but what deems a Pokemon worth the item is entirely dependent on the player's playstyle and the current state of Pokemon GO's metagame.

