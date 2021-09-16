Pokemon GO: Best raid counters for Gardevoir (September 2021)

One of Pokemon GO's most formidable Fairy-type combatants alongside Togekiss, Gardevoir is currently a three-star raid boss that trainers can take on and capture.

With a considerably high maximum attack stat and a decent variety of moves, Gardevoir is worth catching if players don't have any Pokemon that are part of Ralts' evolutionary line. Defeating Gardevoir in a raid is a great way to acquire a strong one, and with the right counter Pokemon and moves, Gardevoir should fall without too much damage sustained on the trainers' end.

Pokemon GO: Top moves and Pokemon counters to beat Gardevoir

As a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon, Gardevoir has three primary weaknesses (Image via Niantic).

Although Gardevoir is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon, it only retains three elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO. These weaknesses are Ghost, Steel, and Poison-type moves. Naturally, Pokemon that use these moves are preferred to damage Gardevoir with super effective damage, and Pokemon who match their types with those moves also receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) which increases damage output.

Some great moves to use against Gardevoir in a Pokemon GO raid are as follows:

Fast Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Acid (Poison-type)

Iron Tail (Steel-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Meteor Smash (Steel-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Doom Desire (Steel-type) (Jirachi)

Magnet Bomb (Steel-type)

Gunk Shot (Poison-type)

Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Readers can find a list below of Pokemon that can utilize these moves to deal significant damage and really hammer away at Gardevoir's HP.

Pokemon counters

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Beedrill/Mega Beedrill

Metagross

Dialga

Giratina

Chandelure

Jirachi (for Doom Desire)

Mewtwo (using Shadow Ball)

Genesect (using Steel-type moves)

Excadrill (using Steel-type moves)

Darkrai (using Shadow Ball)

Roserade

Venusaur/Mega Venusaur

Pidgeot/Mega Pidgeot (using Steel Wing)

Bisharp

Scizor

Heatran (using Iron Head)

Toxicroak

Muk/Alolan Muk

Ho-Oh (using Steel Wing)

Banette

Vileplume

Victreebel

Aggron

Durant

Braviary (using Steel-wing)

Scolipede

Mismagius

Skuntank

Utilizing these counters and teaming up with fellow Pokemon GO trainers, Gardevoir shouldn't pose too much of a problem. Gardevoir still hits hard, but it doesn't exactly blast its enemies with Psychic-type attacks the way that Mega Slowbro does. With the right counters and the right team, players will be on their way to catching the raid boss Gardevoir for their roster.

