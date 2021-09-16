×
Create
Notifications

Pokemon GO: Best raid counters for Gardevoir (September 2021)

Gardevoir originates from Pokemon's third generation in the games Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald (Image via The Pokemon Company).
Gardevoir originates from Pokemon's third generation in the games Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald (Image via The Pokemon Company).
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 16, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Feature

One of Pokemon GO's most formidable Fairy-type combatants alongside Togekiss, Gardevoir is currently a three-star raid boss that trainers can take on and capture.

With a considerably high maximum attack stat and a decent variety of moves, Gardevoir is worth catching if players don't have any Pokemon that are part of Ralts' evolutionary line. Defeating Gardevoir in a raid is a great way to acquire a strong one, and with the right counter Pokemon and moves, Gardevoir should fall without too much damage sustained on the trainers' end.

Pokemon GO: Top moves and Pokemon counters to beat Gardevoir

As a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon, Gardevoir has three primary weaknesses (Image via Niantic).
As a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon, Gardevoir has three primary weaknesses (Image via Niantic).

Although Gardevoir is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon, it only retains three elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO. These weaknesses are Ghost, Steel, and Poison-type moves. Naturally, Pokemon that use these moves are preferred to damage Gardevoir with super effective damage, and Pokemon who match their types with those moves also receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) which increases damage output.

Some great moves to use against Gardevoir in a Pokemon GO raid are as follows:

Fast Moves

  • Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)
  • Bullet Punch (Steel-type)
  • Metal Claw (Steel-type)
  • Poison Jab (Poison-type)
  • Hex (Ghost-type)
  • Steel Wing (Steel-type)
  • Acid (Poison-type)
  • Iron Tail (Steel-type)

Charge Moves

  • Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)
  • Meteor Smash (Steel-type)
  • Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)
  • Iron Head (Steel-type)
  • Doom Desire (Steel-type) (Jirachi)
  • Magnet Bomb (Steel-type)
  • Gunk Shot (Poison-type)
  • Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Readers can find a list below of Pokemon that can utilize these moves to deal significant damage and really hammer away at Gardevoir's HP.

Pokemon counters

Also Read

  • Gengar/Mega Gengar
  • Beedrill/Mega Beedrill
  • Metagross
  • Dialga
  • Giratina
  • Chandelure
  • Jirachi (for Doom Desire)
  • Mewtwo (using Shadow Ball)
  • Genesect (using Steel-type moves)
  • Excadrill (using Steel-type moves)
  • Darkrai (using Shadow Ball)
  • Roserade
  • Venusaur/Mega Venusaur
  • Pidgeot/Mega Pidgeot (using Steel Wing)
  • Bisharp
  • Scizor
  • Heatran (using Iron Head)
  • Toxicroak
  • Muk/Alolan Muk
  • Ho-Oh (using Steel Wing)
  • Banette
  • Vileplume
  • Victreebel
  • Aggron
  • Durant
  • Braviary (using Steel-wing)
  • Scolipede
  • Mismagius
  • Skuntank

Utilizing these counters and teaming up with fellow Pokemon GO trainers, Gardevoir shouldn't pose too much of a problem. Gardevoir still hits hard, but it doesn't exactly blast its enemies with Psychic-type attacks the way that Mega Slowbro does. With the right counters and the right team, players will be on their way to catching the raid boss Gardevoir for their roster.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी