Pokemon GO Black Friday 2023: Is it worth it?

Niantic has offered several PokeCoin Black Friday deals for Pokemon GO trainers to take advantage of. These offers are available on the official web store for the game, with the developers providing 2x of the bonus PokeCoins when players purchase bundles that cost over $20. For those wondering what this means and whether it is worth it, we will discuss the same in this article.
You can look at the available bundles and deals being offered by Niantic at the GO Web Store.
Are Pokemon GO Black Friday PokeCoin deals worth it?
Before diving into a short analysis of whether the Black Friday bonus is worth it, let's have a quick look at the prices of the PokeCoin bundles in-game, on the web store, and with the 2x bonus.
In-game offerings
Web store offerings
Black Friday deals
As we can see, the special Black Friday deals are applicable to the three biggest PokeCoin bundles. The web store inherently provides a bonus amount of coins if players purchase the in-game currency there. The special deal doubles it till November 27, 2023, at 11.59 pm PST. Furthermore, trainers are limited to one purchase per PokeCoin bundle per customer.
Tallying the price per coin for the Black Friday deals, the web store, and the in-game store, we can quickly make out that the currently offered bonus will not make much of a difference.
If we consider the price per coin of the 14500 bundle in the in-game store and that in the Black Friday deal (where they are offering 16000 PokeCoins), we notice a price discount of around 11.7%.
The 5200 || 6000 bundle runs a discount of 13.15%, and the 2500 || 2900 bundle has a discount of 13.9%. The discount margin goes down further when we consider the price per coin of the Black Friday deals to that of the web store bundles.
These are not significant price drops that are big enough to entice players to shell out. If one is running short of PokeCoins in Pokemon GO right now and is looking to purchase some, they can make use of this offer to score some extra coins. For others, it's better to give this one a miss.
The premium offering for Pokemon GO fans on the web store currently is the Seasonal Delights Box. It costs 4875 PokeCoins and provides 25x Super Incubator, 25x Egg Incubator, and 10x Poffin.