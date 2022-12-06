Pokemon GO Breloom raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Known for its potent attacking power and decent offensive typing, Breloom has finally made its way into Pokemon GO's rotation as a three-star raid boss. Many trainers are preparing for this raid, as it is a rare opportunity to either capture and add this creature to the collection or use it in battle.

Raid battles are a staple in Niantic's mobile game. They give groups of players a chance to come together and achieve a common goal, which is taking down a powerful raid boss for a chance to catch it. However, these activities are notoriously difficult, especially at higher ranked difficulties.

Trainers who are eagerly awaiting the chance to catch the fan-favorite Breloom in Pokemon GO may need a few pointers to prepare for this raid battle.

With a bit of game knowledge and preparation, no boss is too strong for any trainer. So how can one take out Breloom?

Breloom is very weak to Flying-type attacks in Pokemon GO

One of the many things players should know before starting a fight against any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its typing. Breloom is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon. This specific combination of elemental typings leaves Breloom crucially weak to Flying-type attacks, so such moves should be trainers' main source of damage.

Breloom is a glass cannon attacker. This means that it has incredibly weak defenses at the cost of having strong attacking stats. While this can seem like trouble for certain players, there are easy ways to get around all of Breloom's powerful attacks to outlast it throughout its raid battle.

Since most of Breloom's attacks in Pokemon GO are either Grass or Fighting-type attacks, certain Flying-type Pokemon can tank all of its hits while dishing out super-effective blows of their own. However, certain Normal and Flying-type Pokemon should be avoided because they take neutral damage against Breloom's Fighting-type attacks.

Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon like Salamence, Dragonite, and Rayquaza are perfect picks for this raid as they have both offensive and defensive type advantage. Though they can be a bit tricky to get a hold of, having these creatures on standby can make a huge difference in this fight.

In terms of team size, a group of two or three trainers should suffice. However, Breloom is a three-star raid boss without much bulk, so skilled players may be able to complete this raid by themselves. Having said that, there is always strength in numbers, so those looking to quickly grind this raid for rewards can bring as many friends as they wish.

According to The Silph Road, a trusted Pokemon GO site, Breloom cannot be found in its shiny variant via this raid battle. However, players can still encounter a shiny Breloom and Shroomish in the wild.

Overall, Breloom should not pose much of a challenge as a raid boss in Pokemon GO. Though its high Attack stat can put off some players, there are many different defensive options that they can use to mitigate Breloom's damage output.

Poll : 0 votes