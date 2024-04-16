Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 is missing one important Pokemon

This year's Pokemon GO Bug Out event, running from April 12 to April 17, 2024, has once again brought bug enthusiasts together to celebrate some of the quirkiest critters in the Pokemon universe. As usual, the event offers an array of bonuses, special raids, and increased encounters with Bug-type Pokemon.

However, despite the festivities, one glaring omission from the lineup has left many trainers scratching their heads: Larvesta, the unique Bug/Fire-type Pokemon.

The missing Bug-type in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024

Larvesta, known as the Torch Pokemon, boasts an intriguing dual typing of Bug and Fire. It first made its appearance in Generation V games, Pokemon Black & White, offering not only a distinctive aesthetic but also a compelling backstory.

According to its Pokedex entries, Larvesta uses fire from its horn to fend off attackers, a trait that endears it to many players. Its evolution, Volcarona, also known as the Sun Pokemon, is celebrated for its high stats and powerful moves, capable of scattering ember scales that light up cold, dark worlds.

Impact of Larvesta's omission in Bug Out 2024

The absence of Larvesta from the Bug Out 2024 event is particularly felt because it misses an opportunity to introduce a fan-favorite that blends two elemental types typically seen in contrasting environments. Bug-type events often focus on more traditional creatures like Caterpie, Weedle, and newer additions like Wimpod and Dewpider, featured heavily this year.

Including Larvesta would have not only spiced up the roster but also given trainers a rare chance to catch this coveted Pokemon and its evolution.

Trainers' reaction to Pokemon GO's Bug Out 2024

The community's response has been one of mild disappointment mixed with hope for future events. Veteran players, in particular, feel that Larvesta's unique attributes would have made it a perfect candidate for the increased spawn rates that events like these offer.

Its absence is seen not just as a missed gameplay opportunity but also a missed chance to celebrate the diversity within the Bug-type itself.

Bug Out 2024's highlights and bonuses

Despite the absence of Larvesta in Pokemon GO's event, the Bug Out 2024 event is not short of attractions. Trainers can enjoy 2x experience for successful catches, increased Candy rates, and a heightened chance to encounter Shiny versions of Combee and Burmy.

Raids feature an assortment of Bug-type favorites from Mega Beedrill to the newly introduced Kleavor, and field research tasks reward encounters with various Bug types, including several forms of Burmy and the chance to earn Mega Energy for notable Mega Evolutions.

While Pokemon GO's Bug Out 2024 has brought back the excitement and challenge that trainers enjoy, the absence of Larvesta and its majestic evolution, Volcarona, leaves a gap in the event's lineup.

As Pokemon GO continues to evolve Niantic hopefully will consider including these fiery bugs in future Bug-type themed events where their unique attributes can be properly showcased.

