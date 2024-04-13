Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024: Schedule, Collection Challenge, and more

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 is now online, with trainers getting to encounter a plethora of Bug-type Pocket Monsters all across. Be it as wild Pokemon, Field Research encounters, PokeStop Showcases, or raids, there are plenty of those critters around.

Bug Out 2024 also sees the debut of Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO. We discuss all the available information regarding the ongoing event below.

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 schedule

Bug Out 2024 runs from Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, April 17, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better.

Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.

Increased Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy.

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 wild encounters

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate during the event are as follows:

Caterpie [shiny variant available]

Weedle [shiny variant available]

Shuckle [shiny variant available]

Wurmple [shiny variant available]

Kricketot [shiny variant available]

Combee [shiny variant available]

Sewaddle

Dwebble [shiny variant available]

Nincada [shiny variant available] (lucky encounter)

Cutiefly [shiny variant available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 raids

The raid bosses during Bug Out 2024 are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Pineco [shiny variant available]

Shuckle [shiny variant available]

Nincada [shiny variant available]

Skorupi [shiny variant available]

Three-Star Raids

Beedrill [shiny variant available]

Pinsir [shiny variant available]

Kleavor [shiny variant available]

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Bulu [shiny variant available]

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X [shiny variant available] (until April 13 at 10 am local time)

Mega Heracross [shiny variant available]

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenge & Field Research

Complete the Collection Challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company | Niantic)

Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenge is available during the event. Trainers can also gather themed Field Research tasks and complete them from various rewards, including Mega Energy and Pocket Monster encounters.

