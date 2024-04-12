How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

With the new installment of Mega Raids, you can now easily get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO. Mega Heracross is making its debut in GO and being a new addition to the game, you should consider adding it to your Pokedex. Besides being a new arrival, this Mega monster is the best Bug-type Pokemon. And yes, if lucky, this critter can be shiny.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.

How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of ways in which you can get Mega Heracross:

Mega Evolve a Heracross with Mega Energy . Heracross is usually found in South America, Southern Florida, and Texas. So, you might not be lucky enough to have this monster in your collection. That is where the next tip comes into play.

. Heracross is usually found in South America, Southern Florida, and Texas. So, you might not be lucky enough to have this monster in your collection. That is where the next tip comes into play. Defeat Mega Heracross in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve a Heracross to get its Mega evolution in Pokemon GO. If you are not native to one of the places above where Heracross is usually found, you must defeat its Mega variant in the Mega Raids. Then you can Mega Evolve it to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.

You can find Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids from Saturday, April 13, 2024, 10 am local time through Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10 am local time.

You can also solo defeat this Bug- and Fighting-type monster with the right set of high-level counters. We have listed some of the best counters you can use against Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO along with their best moveset for the Mega Raid:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move

Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Aeroblast as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Scyther with Air Slash as the Fast move and Aerial Ace as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Can Mega Heracross be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO can be shiny if you are lucky. After defeating Mega Heracross in a raid, you will have an encounter with Heracross and this encounter can give you a Shiny Heracross if you are lucky.

Suppose you want to hunt for Shiny Heracross. In that case, it is advisable to play during the Mega Heracross Raid Day as the shiny rate of this monster will be boosted and you will have a 1-in-10 chance of encountering its shiny variant.

Once you get a Shiny Heracross, Mega Evolve it using Mega Energy to get a Shiny Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.

That covers everything you need to know to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.