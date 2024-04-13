Pokemon GO Bug Out Collection Challenge 2024 provides you with four collection quests that you can complete while participating in the event. Rewards include various Pocket Monster encounters and Mega Energies.

Bug Out 2024 started on Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Wednesday, April 17, at 8 pm local time. Bug-type Pokemon are everywhere during the event, with Mega Heracross arriving on April 13, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO Bug Out Collection Challenge 2024 tasks and rewards: How to complete

Bug Out 2024 (Image via Niantic)

The event-themed Collection Challenge tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Bug Out Collection Challenge 1

Catch Caterpie (wild encounter)

Catch Metapod (through evolution)

Catch Butterfree (through evolution)

Catch Weedle (wild encounter)

Catch Kakuna (through evolution)

Catch Beedrill (through evolution)

Rewards: Beedrill encounter, 50x Beedril Mega Energy

Bug Out Collection Challenge 2

Catch Sewaddle (wild encounter)

Catch Swadloon (through evolution)

Catch Leavanny (through evolution)

Catch Combee (wild encounter)

Catch Vespiquen (through evolution)

Rewards: Pinsir encounter, 50x Pinsir Mega Energy

Bug Out Collection Challenge 3

Catch Dwebble (wild encounter)

Catch Crustle (through evolution)

Catch Kricketot (wild encounter)

Catch Kricketune (through evolution)

Catch Cutiefly (wild encounter)

Catch Ribombee (through evolution)

Rewards: Scizor encounter, 50x Scizor Mega Energy

Bug Out Collection Challenge 4

Catch Nincada

Catch Ninjask

Rewards: Shedinja encounter

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards

The Bug Out 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Catch 5 Pokemon - Plant Burmy encounter [shiny variant available], Sandy Burmy encounter [shiny variant available] or Trash Burmy encounter [shiny variant available]

Plant Burmy encounter [shiny variant available], Sandy Burmy encounter [shiny variant available] or Trash Burmy encounter [shiny variant available] Make 3 Curveball Throws - Paras encounter [shiny variant available] or Venonat encounter [shiny variant available]

Paras encounter [shiny variant available] or Venonat encounter [shiny variant available] Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Dewpider encounter [shiny variant available] or Wimpod encounter [shiny variant available]

Dewpider encounter [shiny variant available] or Wimpod encounter [shiny variant available] Trade a Pokemon - Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available]

Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available] Evolve 3 Pokemon - 25x Beedrill Mega Energy, 25x Pinsir Mega Energy, or 25x Scizor Mega Energy

