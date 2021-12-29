Can Cubchoo be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Pokemon GO's winter season in full swing, players are noticing a sharp increase in the spawn rate of various Ice-type Pokemon. With a new set of Pokemon made available in the wild comes a congregation of collectors hunting down the shiny variants of these Pokemon. Cubchoo, the Chill Pokemon, is one of these saught after Pokemon.

Debuting in the second generation of the franchise, Shiny Pokemon have been a topic of interest ever since starting with most players' first Shiny Pokemon - usually the red Gyarados in the Lake of Rage.

Pokemon of a different color have been a part of the series ever since the 21st episode of the anime, Bye-Bye Butterfree, which featured a pink Butterfree. Various other Pokemon with different variations, such as the Crystal Onix from the anime, also have a spot in the hearts of many series veterans.

While every Pokemon has a shiny variant in the main series, Niantic tends to be a little slow when it comes to adding them to Pokemon GO. Before starting to hunt a specific Pokemon's shiny variant, collectors will need to know if the specific Pokemon, Cubchoo in this case, can even appear as a Shiny Pokemon.

Shiny Cubchoo in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Shiny Cubchoo and Beartic as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Luckily, players can find Cubchoo's shiny variant in Pokemon GO. As of writing, Cubchoo even has a Spotlight Hour later today from 6PM to 7PM local time. This event will feature a higher chance to find Cubchoo, both standard and shiny, as well as doubling the candy received from catching them.

The best thing players can do to increase their chances of finding a Shiny Cubchoo during the event is by increasing the general spawn rate of every Pokemon. Pokemon GO gives players a variety of items to help players accomplish this.

The Incense item is a players can use to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around the player specifically. Lure Modules work the same way Incenses do but attach to Pokestops and spawn Pokemon for every player nearby rather than just the player that used it.

Using a Lure Module and an Incense in conjunction with one another can help players maximize the spawn rate of nearby Pokemon. Sadly, there is no way to directly increase the chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO aside from the chance being boosted by an event like a Spotlight Hour or a Community Day.

Increasing the general spawn rate of nearby Pokemon only helps spawn Pokemon faster, by decreasing the time it would take for a Shiny Pokemon to spawn, not increasing the chances of finding one.

