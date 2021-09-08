Is it possible to remove the Frustration move in Pokemon GO?

Frustration is a charge move known by all Shadow Pokemon when they are captured in Pokemon GO after winning a battle against any Team GO Rocket member or through certain raids during past events. While Frustration may be a viable move for some niche Normal-type Shadow Pokemon, trainers looking to use other types of Shadow Pokemon may want to replace the move with something more powerful.

Can the move Frustration be repalced in Pokemon GO?

Promotional artwork displaying Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Frustration can be removed by spending a small amount of candy and stardust to purify the Pokemon. This increases the the stats of the Pokemon, and also grants them access to the Normal-type move Return. Purification also makes Pokemon cheaper to evolve and power up. However, Pokemon that are purified lose the attack power boost from being in their Shadow state.

Another option trainers have is to spend the stardust and candies to learn a new move. However, this is a very expensive way to replace the move, requiring 60 candies which translates to capturing the same Pokemon 20 times without pinap berries. Most Pokemon require more candy to replace a move than they do to evolve so this method is not recommended. However, after this method is used, Elite TMs can be used to change the attack from that point on.

The final way to replace Frustration is by waiting for certain events. Niantic has released events for Pokemon GO in the past where trainers were able to replace Frustration on their Pokemon without having to spend the stardust and candies and simply let them change the move with the use of a TM. TMs for fast and charged attacks are typically handed out as rewards for players who participate in the Battle League. They are also handed out as rewards for completing Raid Battles. These events are uncommon so players will have to wait for some time before the next event drops.

Also Read

In summary, the easiest way to get rid of the move Frustration in Pokemon GO is to either spend the resources to replace the move on the Pokemon summary screen or to purify the Pokemon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish