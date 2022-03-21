Can Horsea be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has seen an increase in activity thanks to the new wave of Alolan Pokemon paired with a stream of new events. The most recent of these events is the Festival of Colors.

In this event, many beloved Pokemon from the first and second generations have received boosted spawn rates. This includes Horsea, a part of the Pokemon franchise since the beginning.

Many long-time fans remember finding Horsea for the first time in Pokemon Red and Blue or remember Claire's Kingdra in Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Kingdra also made an appearance under the ownership of Juan in Pokemon Emerald.

Some ambitious players may be going after Pokemon GO's rarest variant of Pokemon: Shiny Pokemon. These have been a series staple since the second generation of the main games and have remained relevant ever since.

Users may be wondering if Horsea's shiny variant is present in the mobile game.

Shiny Horsea in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Horsea and its evolutions as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Critical Slacker on YouTube)

Shiny Hunters looking to pursue a Shiny Horsea are in luck. Shiny Horsea and its evolutions are available to be captured in Pokemon GO.

However, Horsea's increased spawn rate will not last forever. Since this is the case, many players are rushing for their chance at this uncommon Pokemon before it goes away.

The Festival of Colors event, which is what is contributing to Horsea's increased spawn rate, will not be around for much longer. Hence, many users are looking to evaluate their options to increase their likelihood of encountering this Shiny Pokemon before their chance ends.

Luckily, Pokemon GO has many tools that gamers can use to help. Items like Lure Modules and Incenses are their best friend in this circumstance. These items work great for increasing the general spawn rate of an area and can be found from Pokestops around the map or can be bought from the in-game store.

Incenses can be used directly from the bag and work by attaching themselves to players. As users play the game, the Pokemon will begin spawning more often around them as long as the Incense is active.

This item's effect most commonly lasts for 30 minutes but often gets its duration extended during events.

Lure Modules work very similarly to Pokemon GO's Incenses. Rather than attaching to gamers, these items link to Pokestops and Gyms. Once connected, they increase the general spawn rate of Pokemon around this location. Other players also benefit from a Lure Module's effect, unlike Incenses.

To summarize, users' best chance of finding a Shiny Horsea in the mobile game is to use items to increase spawn rates. Using Lure Modules and Incenses in tandem maximizes the spawn rate of Pokemon around them if they are near Pokestops. Rainy days also help increase the spawn rate of Water-types.

Edited by Ravi Iyer