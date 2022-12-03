Pokemon GO: Can Mew be Shiny in-game? (December 2022)

The mythical Pokemon Mew is one of the rarest creatures to be found in Pokemon GO. Much like Mewtwo, it isn't available in the wild and is a very powerful fighter. Its in-game stats are 210 attacking power, 210 defense, and 225 stamina in Pokemon GO. Despite several legendary and mythical creatures being prominent in the game, catching Mew is one of the hardest tasks to accomplish.

From Special Research Tasks to spinning PokeStops and leveling up, many steps need to be carried out to capture the elusive Pocket Monster. The title offers a Special Research Quest called A Mythical Discovery, which guarantees an encounter with Mew. However, the creature's Shiny variant can't be spotted in it.

A lot of gamers wonder if the special version of the Pocket Monster even exists in Pokemon GO. The section below will answer this question.

Disclaimer: The Special Research: A Mythical Discovery is available to new players who have reached Level 15 and completed enough quests for Professor Willow.

What you need to know about Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Every trainer in Pokemon GO knows how hard it is to get their hands on the Shiny creatures. It's common knowledge that, on average, the chances of encountering a wild Pocket Monster's special variant are one in 500 or 2%. These odds can, however, change depending on several in-game circumstances.

Very rare wild species, like a few Shadow and Raid Pokemon, have a one in 62.5, or 1.6%, chance of being spotted. Mew itself is an extremely uncommon entity in the title, and gamers will come across it once in a blue moon. Though the creature can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, there is currently no known way of obtaining it in the title.

However, there was a special event called the Kanto Tour that was available on Saturday, February 20, 2021. This special event featured Mew and was accessible to everyone who could purchase a participation ticket.

The main highlight of the event was the Masterwork Research Task, accomplishing which guaranteed a Shiny Mew encounter. This creature has a blue shade, and trainers who sought this variant enjoyed 2021's Kanto Tour event immensely.

Apart from this event, there have been no known ways to obtain a Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO. Players have tried several methods, from tampering with the in-game settings to completing the Special Research Task called A Mythical Discovery. However, none of these approaches work.

In the Kanto Tour event, one had to jump several hurdles even after buying a ticket to participate in it to get their Shiny Mew. Multiple difficult tasks were offered to gamers, like reaching level 40 and walking 151 km, along with other time-consuming tasks. That being the case, one can only hope for this event to appear again on Pokemon GO.

It is worth noting that if the player paid for a ticket for the event back in 2021 and hasn't yet completed it, there is no limit on when they can accomplish the Masterwork Research Task. Both Mew and its Shiny variant still remain as a few of the rarest creatures, not just in Pokemon GO but in the entire franchise.

