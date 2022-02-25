Pokemon GO: Can shiny Glameow be caught?

Shiny Glameow is something many trainers have been keeping an eye out for in Pokemon GO.

This feline was introduced in Generation IV. It’s probably best known for being used by just about every other Team Galactic Grunt in the Sinnoh region. With all of the Generation IV nostalgia going around since the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, shiny Glamow would be a nice addition for many trainers.

Shiny Glameow Pokemon can be found in the wild

Well, trainers are in luck. Shiny Glameow is out there and can be found in the wild. It will require some serious luck, but it is available.

The shiny version of Glameow was released for the Sinnoh Throwback event back in 2020. During this event, shiny Glameow was not only roaming the wild, but it was hatching from 7 km eggs too.

Right now, though, it’s fair to say hatching 7 km eggs for Glameow is a bad idea. Those eggs are currently hatching regional variants, such as Alolan Geodude and Galarian Zigzagoon. Glameow is native to the Sinnoh region and doesn’t have a new regional form as of yet.

Glameow’s shiny sprite can also be really hard to tell from its normal design. This feline usually has greyish-purple skin. For it’s shiny, it gets a brighter, lighter purple that borders on pink.

Glameow comes from the Sinnoh region (Image via ILCA)

For trainers who really want to get on the hunt for shiny Glameow, though, now is the time to do it. Once Saturday rolls around, the Johto Tour will begin, when Pokemon from the Johto region will have their shiny forms released. It will be really tough to find shiny Glameow during the event.

Glameow evolves into Purugly, another popular cat Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. It’s known for using high crit moves like Slash and Night Slash. Glameow evolves into Purugly with 50 Glameow candy.

It may not be the strongest option out there, but Purugly has a fairly wide movepool. It gets access to both Play Rough and Thunder, so it would be nice to surprise an unsuspecting Skarmory with a high-powered Electric-type attack.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan