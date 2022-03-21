Can Gligar be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Many players have found themselves in possession of a Gligar as of recently in Pokemon GO. This is due to the Festival of Colors event having greatly boosted the spawn rate of Gligar. This Pokemon is also featured on the Collection Challenge for the event. However, many players may be wondering if Gligar can appear in its Shiny variant.

Many long-time veterans of the Pokemon franchise remember the first Shiny Pokemon in the franchise. The red Gyarados in Johto's Lake of Rage in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal is what most players think of while other fans think of Crystal Onix from the anime.

The concept of Shiny Pokemon has even been carried over to Pokemon GO. Shiny Pokemon are the most valuable variants of Pokemon that exist in every aspect of the franchise. With Niantic's tendency to release Shiny Pokemon sporadically, many players need to do some research before Shiny Hunting.

Shiny Gligar in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Shiny Gligar and Gliscor as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Critical Slacker/YouTube)

Players on the hunt for Shiny Gligar in Pokemon GO are in luck. The Pokemon's shiny variant is present in the mobile game. Although it is possible to find a Shiny Gligar, the increased spawn rate provided by the Festival of Colors event will not be around for much longer as of writing.

There is no way to directly increase the chances of Shiny Pokemon spawning in the mobile game. There are, however, ways to increase the general spawn rate of an area as to greatly decrease the time it would take for a Shiny Pokemon to spawn. This can be done through the use of items like Incenses and Lure Modules.

Incenses work by greatly increasing the spawn rate of Pokemon near players. Players can obtain these items through spinning Pokestops or by purchasing them from the in-game shop. Players can find their Incenses and use them from their bag. Upon use, they last for a minimum of 30 minutes but time increases for events.

The Lure Module item has the same effect as the Incense. The key difference between the items is Lure Modules work by attaching to Pokestops to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around those points. The increased spawn rate also effects all players rather than the personal effect of the Incense item.

Using these items simultaneously results in maximizing the general spawn rate of an area around the player. Other conditions in the game can be monitored to greatly influence the Pokemon the player will see in an area. Windy days can greatly increase the chances of finding Gligar thanks to its Flying typing.

To summarize, players can find Gligar's Shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Using items like Lure Modules and Incenses on a windy day can greatly speed up the time it would take for a Shiny Gligar to spawn. Gligar also receives a boost in spawn chance thanks to the Festival of Colors event, which further decreases this time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan