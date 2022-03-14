Can you catch Shiny Sandshrew in Pokemon GO?

Sandshrew is one of the original 151 Pokemon and has therefore been in Pokemon GO since the game's launch back in July of 2016. Given Sandshrew's time in the mobile game, many players are wondering if it is possible to find the Pokemon's rare variant known as a Shiny.

Shiny Pokemon have been a staple of the franchise ever since its first generation, starting with the iconic Crystal Onix from the anime. Shiny Pokemon did not make their debut in the main series video games until the following generation in Pokemon Gold and Silver.

Unlike the main series, Niantic tends to release specific Pokemon's shiny variants almost at random rather than adding them to the game alongside the Pokemon. With this being the circumstance, it is understandable for players to be unaware if a certain Pokemon can appear as such in the successful mobile game.

Shiny Sandshrew in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Both forms of Shiny Sandshrew and Sandslash as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Critical Slacker on YouTube)

Luckily for the Shiny Hunting community, the shiny variant of Sandshrew can be found in Pokemon GO. The elusive variant was originally added to Pokemon GO during the 2018 Totorri Sand Dunes Festival event and was initially exclusive only to Japan. However, Shiny Sandshrew was later made available worldwide after the event's conclusion.

Players also had a greater chance of finding both forms of Shiny Sandshrew during the recently concluded Community Day event for the Pokemon. The event concluded on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 05.00 PM local time and added the move Night Slash to Sandslash's movepool and Shadow Claw to the Alolan variant's.

Though it may be harder to do so now, players can still find Shiny Sandshrew. Players may have better luck finding the shiny variant of Alolan Sandshrew rather than the standard Kantonian variant players are familiar with. This is due to the Season of Alola giving Pokemon from Alola a greater spawn rate.

Increasing the general spawn rate is a great way to help players find Shiny Pokemon. This can be accomplished through the use of consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules. Using an Incense works by increasing the general spawn rate of Pokemon around the player.

Lure Modules have the same effect as the Incense item, but it activates in a different way. Rather than attaching to the player, Lure Modules work by attaching to Pokestops and Gym Spots. After attaching, the spawn rate around these areas increases. Both consumable items can be found in Pokestops or in the shop.

To summarize, players can find both Shiny Sandshrew and Shiny Alolan Sandshrew in Pokemon GO. Though the likelihood of doing so has significantly decreased since the rate increase of the Community Day is no longer present, it is still very possible for the player to find them.

Edited by Atul S