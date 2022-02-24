Pokemon GO: Can shiny Totodile be caught?

Totodile, the Water-type starter of the Johto region, was released in Pokemon GO in February 2017 along with most of the region's Pokemon.

Since Totodile is a beloved starter Pokemon, many trainers are likely wondering whether it has a shiny form in the game.

The good news is Totodile, Cyndaquil, and Chikorita all have their shiny forms in Pokemon GO.

Totodile's shiny form was introduced in January 2019 during the game's 13th Community Day event. With that said, acquiring this Pokemon's shiny form is something of a different story.

Ways to get Totodile's shiny form in Pokemon GO

Shiny Totodile as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Totodile can be obtained in two ways in Pokemon GO (trading excluded): catching it in the wild or hatching it from an egg.

Unfortunately, Totodile doesn't appear often in the game's available pool of catchable Pokemon, mostly leading trainers to encounter it in the wild. However, as a starter, Totodile doesn't usually turn up as a wild Pokemon outside of the operation of events.

Fortunately, encountering Totodile should be easier soon, thanks to the upcoming Johto Tour event. The event will take place on February 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

During this event, Pokemon from Pokemon: Gold, Silver, and Crystal will appear more often. The aforementioned games take place in the Johto region, which means its three starters will inevitably appear in the wild for players.

Although Johto Tour will be accessible for free, trainers who purchase an event ticket will have access to extra features. These features include special research, collection challenges, and the ability to pick between the Gold and Silver versions of Pokemon to fine-tune what Pokemon will appear during the event.

With this in mind, increased access from an event ticket will likely provide better chances of capturing Totodile in the wild. Therefore, it presents more chances for the Pokemon's shiny form to appear.

Persistence is key when capturing most shinies. Trainers should catch every Totodile possible and hatch them where applicable. It is only inevitable that the shiny will appear eventually. Trainers can then begin powering up or evolving their brand-new shiny Totodile.

