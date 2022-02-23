Top picks for Pokemon GO Johto Cup

To celebrate the theme of the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour 2022 event, Niantic has released a new variant of their competitive Battle League, Johto Cup. Unsurprisingly, this new tier in the Battle League is restricted to only including Pokemon from the Johto region.

Before challenging this new tier of the Battle League, players may want to know which Pokemon performs better than others in the tier to make constructing an appropriate team easier. Knowing these commonly occurring Pokemon can also help potentially think of effective counters against them.

The battle system in Pokemon GO is much different from the battle system in the main series of video games. While the main series goes for a more strategic turn-based system, Niantic's mobile games take more inspiration from action RPGs and fighting games through a combination of light and heavy attacks.

Most potent performers for Pokemon GO's Johto Cup

1) Umbreon

Umbreon is one of the sturdiest walls, and safest switches players can choose (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon is the first thing that comes to the mind of many players when the topic of Dark-type defenders comes to mind. Umbreon's stamina of 216 paired with its defense of 240 makes it one of the sturdiest walls and safest switches players can choose to add to their team. Its only weaknesses are Fighting and Fairy attacks.

2) Qwilfish

Qwilfish has a fantastic eight resistances (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Qwilfish has come to Pokemon GO's metagame once again to spread the spirit of Funny Fish Friday. Its great type combination gives it a fantastic eight resistances and only three weaknesses. Qwilfish also has excellent type coverage in Water, Poison, Ice, and a Bug-type attack in Fell Stinger, which boosts attack.

3) Azumarill

Azumarill has only three weaknesses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprising to many people, Azumarill is another of the best Pokemon to bring to a team, even in regular tiers of the Battle League. One of the most significant factors contributing to its success is its incredible stamina, paired with its incredible typing of Water and Fairy, which only gives it three weaknesses.

4) Lanturn

Lanturn is another great safe switch Pokemon thanks to its stamina stat of 268 alongside its two weaknesses being relatively uncommon in the Johto Cup being Ground and Grass. Lanturn performs well without the restrictions of the Johto Cup, which means that it can only do better with these restrictions in place.

5) Skarmory

Skarmory as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprising to many experienced Pokemon GO players, Skarmory is the best defensive Pokemon to use in the Johto Cup. Its ten resistances paired with its defense stat of 226 makes for an exceptional safe switch Pokemon. Skarmory's only two weaknesses are Fire and Electric-type attacks.

With this list of the Johto Cup's best performers, users should have an easier time selecting team members for battle. Those building a side should have a good balance of offensive and defensive Pokemon to quickly adapt to any sort of composition the opponent may have.

