Can shiny Vullaby be caught in Pokemon GO?

While many players play Pokemon GO to battle and trade with their friends or to fill the Pokedex, other trainers play Pokemon GO to collect specific varieties of rare Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are the object of obsession for various players in the Pokemon franchise.

Introduced in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, Shiny Pokemon have been a highly sought-after variety of Pokemon by the community. Many players fondly remember their first Shiny Pokemon they ever caught; whether that be the red Gyarados from the Lake of Rage or a wild Pokemon the player just so happened to run into on their journey.

Vullaby, in contrast, has been a Pokemon that players have been training since the fifth generation of Pokemon games: Pokemon Black, White, and their sequels. Due to Niantic's nature of releasing the shiny variants of various Pokemon separately across various events and updates, many players are unaware if Vullaby can be found as its shiny variant in POGO.

Shiny Vullaby in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction

Good news, trainers - shiny Vullaby not only can be caught in Pokemon GO, but it can also be hatched from 12 kilometer eggs. Luckily, Niantic has given players various ways to find Vullaby in Pokemon GO.

The first method is via completing field research. Players that complete and return one daily research task a day will be given the chance to redeem a field research reward. This gives players a few items, as well as the opportunity to catch a certain Pokemon depending on the season. Sadly, Vullaby was only available as a special research reward back in November of 2021; however, there are still other ways to find one.

Vullaby are common hatches from 12 kilometer eggs, which are potential rewards from defeating a Team GO Rocket Leader. Team GO Rocket Leaders can be found after defeating 6 Team GO Rocket grunts and collecting the mysterious components they drop afterwards. After collecting the 6 fragments, a Team GO Rocket Leader will appear anywhere a Team GO Rocket grunt can: at a Pokestop or in a Hot Air Balloon.

Of course, a shiny Vullaby can also be found in the wild. While there are no reported Vullaby nests according to Silph Road, usual Pokemon spawns will most likely resume after the conclusion of the 2022 New Year's event. To increase the spawn rate of Pokemon, in order to speed up the process of finding a shiny Vullaby, players should use an Incense in conjunction with a Lure Module.

In summary, shiny Vullaby can, in fact, be caught and hatched in Pokemon GO. Players will have the most luck finding Vullaby by saving up their 12 kilometer eggs and incubating them all at once. If players live in an area where Vullaby spawn more frequently, utilizing spawn-increasing items is likely preferred over the hatching method.

