Pokemon GO Cinderace: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

As of Pokemon GO's GO All Out event, Cinderace has arrived in the mobile title alongside its prior evolutions Raboot and Scorbunny. But how good is Cinderace in battles? What are Cinderace's best movesets and counters, and is it any good in PvE or PvP battles? All things considered, Cinderace seems to be shaping up to be a good attacker for PvE but doesn't have the durability for meta PvP.

Whatever the case, if trainers hope to use Cinderace in Pokemon GO, they'll want to know its best possible movesets as well as the counters that give it trouble before circling back and examining how it fits into the PvE and PvP meta.

Pokemon GO Cinderace: Best movesets

Cinderace in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cinderace's best moveset in Pokemon GO varies somewhat depending on whether it's used in PvE or PvP. However, since Cinderace can't learn many moves thus far, its best moveset looks about the same in both formats. Regardless, fans can find Cinderace's best movesets below:

Cinderace Best PvE Moveset

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Attack: Flamethrower

Cinderace Best PvP Moveset

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Attacks: Flamethrower and Focus Blast

Is Cinderace good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Cinderace in PvP

Unfortunately, due to its paltry base Defense and Stamina stats of 163 and 190, respectively, Cinderace isn't likely to significantly shake up the PvP meta. The GO Battle League tends to lean toward bulky Pokemon, and Cinderace figures more into a glass cannon role or as a pure attacker, and it simply won't take much punishment in PvP before fainting.

Cinderace in PvE

Unlike PvP, durability isn't as vital in PvE battles like raids, Team GO Rocket battles, or gym attacking and defending. It should serve well as a pure Fire-type attacker, though it still falls short of other Fire-type starters and Fire-type Pokemon in general, and it doesn't have much utility since it can only learn two moves outside of its own elemental type.

Pokemon GO Cinderace: All moves and stats

Leon's Cinderace in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Tackle

Fire Spin

Charged Attacks

Flamethrower

Flame Charge

Focus Blast

Base Stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 190

190 Maximum CP: 3,412

Pokemon GO Cinderace: Strengths and Weaknesses

As a Fire-type Pokemon with no secondary type combination, Cinderace will take super effective damage from the following attack types:

Ground (160% damage)

Rock (160%)

Water (160%)

Cinderace will also reduce damage from the following attack types:

Bug (62.5%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

The enemy types that Cinderace will deal super effective damage to with its Fire-type STAB moves are as follows:

Bug

Grass

Ice

Steel

Best counters to Pokemon GO Cinderace

Best Great League Counters: Mantine, Shadow Feraligatr, Shadow Quagsire, Swampert, Shadow Empoleon.

Best Ultra League Counters: Shadow Feraligatr, Tapu Fini, Shadow Empoleon, Swampert, Shadow Gliscor, Greninja.

Best Master League Counters: Origin Forme Palkia, Groudon, Therian Landorus, Gyarados, Kyogre.

Best PvE Counters

Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

with Waterfall and Origin Pulse Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

with Bubble and Crabhammer Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with Smack Down and Stone Edge Therian Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Gyarados with Waterfall or Hydro Pump

