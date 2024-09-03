Pokemon GO Cinderace: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

As of Pokemon GO's GO All Out event, Cinderace has arrived in the mobile title alongside its prior evolutions Raboot and Scorbunny. But how good is Cinderace in battles? What are Cinderace's best movesets and counters, and is it any good in PvE or PvP battles? All things considered, Cinderace seems to be shaping up to be a good attacker for PvE but doesn't have the durability for meta PvP.
Whatever the case, if trainers hope to use Cinderace in Pokemon GO, they'll want to know its best possible movesets as well as the counters that give it trouble before circling back and examining how it fits into the PvE and PvP meta.
Pokemon GO Cinderace: Best movesets
Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day
Cinderace's best moveset in Pokemon GO varies somewhat depending on whether it's used in PvE or PvP. However, since Cinderace can't learn many moves thus far, its best moveset looks about the same in both formats. Regardless, fans can find Cinderace's best movesets below:
Cinderace Best PvE Moveset
- Fast Attack: Fire Spin
- Charged Attack: Flamethrower
Cinderace Best PvP Moveset
- Fast Attack: Fire Spin
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower and Focus Blast
Is Cinderace good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Cinderace in PvP
Unfortunately, due to its paltry base Defense and Stamina stats of 163 and 190, respectively, Cinderace isn't likely to significantly shake up the PvP meta. The GO Battle League tends to lean toward bulky Pokemon, and Cinderace figures more into a glass cannon role or as a pure attacker, and it simply won't take much punishment in PvP before fainting.
Cinderace in PvE
Unlike PvP, durability isn't as vital in PvE battles like raids, Team GO Rocket battles, or gym attacking and defending. It should serve well as a pure Fire-type attacker, though it still falls short of other Fire-type starters and Fire-type Pokemon in general, and it doesn't have much utility since it can only learn two moves outside of its own elemental type.
Pokemon GO Cinderace: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Tackle
- Fire Spin
Charged Attacks
- Flamethrower
- Flame Charge
- Focus Blast
Base Stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 190
- Maximum CP: 3,412
Pokemon GO Cinderace: Strengths and Weaknesses
As a Fire-type Pokemon with no secondary type combination, Cinderace will take super effective damage from the following attack types:
- Ground (160% damage)
- Rock (160%)
- Water (160%)
Cinderace will also reduce damage from the following attack types:
- Bug (62.5%)
- Fairy (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ice (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
The enemy types that Cinderace will deal super effective damage to with its Fire-type STAB moves are as follows:
- Bug
- Grass
- Ice
- Steel
Best counters to Pokemon GO Cinderace
Best Great League Counters: Mantine, Shadow Feraligatr, Shadow Quagsire, Swampert, Shadow Empoleon.
Best Ultra League Counters: Shadow Feraligatr, Tapu Fini, Shadow Empoleon, Swampert, Shadow Gliscor, Greninja.
Best Master League Counters: Origin Forme Palkia, Groudon, Therian Landorus, Gyarados, Kyogre.
Best PvE Counters
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Therian Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Gyarados with Waterfall or Hydro Pump
Also Read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?