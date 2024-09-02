How to get Cinderace in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the debut of Cinderace in Pokemon GO, and their patience is about to pay off. Niantic is set to introduce Cinderace during the GO All Out event, which runs from September 3, 2024, at 10:00 am to September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. This event marks the first time that trainers can get their hands on this Galarian Fire-type starter Pokemon.

This article covers all the ways you can get Cinderace in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Cinderace in Pokemon GO

Cinderace as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cinderace is the final evolution of the Galarian starter Pokemon Scorbunny. To obtain Cinderace in Pokemon GO, players will need to get a Scorbunny first, which will appear in the wild, hatch from 5 km eggs, or be available to encounter when completing certain Field Research tasks during the GO All Out event.

You can also get a Cinderace in Pokemon GO by trading any member of its evolution line with a friend within a 100-meter radius.

Here is how you can evolve your Scorbunny into a Cinderace:

Catch Scorbunny: During the GO All Out event, Scorbunny will be found more frequently in the wild, 5 km eggs, or event-themed Field Research tasks. Catch as many as you can to collect its Candy. It is recommended to use Pinap Berries to speed up this process. Evolve Scorbunny into Raboot: Feed Scorbunny 25 Scorbunny Candy to evolve it into Raboot. Evolve Raboot into Cinderace: Feed Raboot 100 Candy to evolve it into Cinderace.

This final evolution will grant you the powerful Cinderace, a Pokemon known for its strong type match-up against Bug-, Steel-, Grass-, and Ice-type Pokemon.

Can Cinderace be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Cinderace (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, the shiny variant of Cinderace will not be available in the game. While trainers might be eager to add a shiny Cinderace to their collection, Niantic has chosen not to release the shiny version just yet. However, this could change in future events—most likely in one of the 2025 Community Days.

