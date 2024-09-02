How to get Scorbunny in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Developer Niantic is set to debut Scorbunny in Pokemon GO with the start of the GO All Out event. Although Shiny Scorbunny won't be released as part of this event, trainers have been waiting to get their hands on the Galarian starter. This Fire-type Pokemon can evolve into Raboot and Cinderace by consuming Candies and is strong against Bug-, Steel-, Grass-, and Ice-type Pokemon.

Scorbunny, a monster that was first discovered in the Galar region, is a fan-favorite creature to add to one's collection. That said, this guide will tell you how you can obtain Scorbunny in Pokemon GO.

Every method to get Scorbunny in Pokemon GO

Scorbunny, as it appears in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following methods will help if you want to catch Scorbunny in Pokemon GO:

Catch Wild Scorbunny

Hatch 5 km Pokemon eggs

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

1) Catch Wild Scorbunny

Scorbunny will appear more frequently in the wild during the GO All Out event. Once this event ends, the best way to find this critter would be to go to Sunny locations since the Weather Boost effect will increase its spawn rate.

Moreover, Lure Modules and Incense will further attract Pocket Monsters like Scorbunny in Sunny weather.

2) Hatch 5 km Pokemon eggs

From the start of this event, 5 km Pokemon eggs will feature Scorbunny in Pokemon GO. Therefore, those who hatch more eggs will likely encounter this Starter Pokemon.

Do note that Pokemon that are featured in these particular eggs will be rotated by the developer, bringing new critters to the game. As a result, you should possess Scorbunny before the event's conclusion.

3) Complete Research Tasks

Scorbunny from the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When you visit PokeStops or Gyms to spin Photodiscs for Field Research Tasks, you should know that you can earn Scorbunny encounters by completing them. However, only certain quests will reward you with an encounter with this monster.

4) Trade

Although you can obtain Scorbunny in Pokemon GO through the trade mechanic, you will receive a creature with low battle capabilities.

One important thing to note is that you and your friends must be within a 100-meter trade distance and your account must have the required Stardust to complete the trade process.

Can you find Shiny Scorbunny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Scorbunny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, Shiny Pokemon Scorbunny is not available in Pokemon GO. This rare version will probably be introduced in the future.

