How to get Grookey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

The GO All Out event of the Max Season will debut Grookey in Pokemon GO, a Starter Pokemon from the Galar region. However, this event won't introduce its Shiny form and will probably be available for trainers to grab in the future. Grookey has two stages that it can evolve into, which are Thwackey and Rillaboom. All monsters from this line are Grass-type creatures, with Rillaboom being the strongest one.

You won't be allowed to catch Thwackey or Rillaboom in GO All Out. Nevertheless, you will have plenty of opportunities to come by Grookey in Pokemon GO and collect its Candies for Evolution purposes.

Every method to obtain Grookey in Pokemon GO

Grookey, as seen in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to get Grookey in Pokemon GO during GO All Out, then, you will need to do the following things:

Catch a wild Grookey.

Hatch 5 km Pokemon eggs.

Complete Research tasks

Trade

1) Catch a wild Grookey

Grookey will spawn in greater numbers in the wild during this event. Outside of it, you'll want to visit areas where Sunny weather boosts the spawn rate of Wild Grookey

Once such is located, you will want to attach a Lure Module to a PokeStop in there. Furthermore, Incense can be used to boost the appearance rate of Grookey in Pokemon GO.

The more wild Grookey you will catch in this event, the more Grookey Candies you will make. As such, it should not be challenging to gather some Candies to evolve Grookey into Thwackey and Rillaboom.

2) Hatch 5 km Pokemon eggs

Grookey from the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will be able to get Grookey in Pokemon GO by hatching 5 km Pokemon eggs.

You should immediately start saving these items and only hatch them during the runtime of the GO All Out event. Consumables that are needed to evolve Grookey can be collected from these eggs. Hence, you should hatch as many eggs as you can to get the Pokemon.

3) Complete Research Tasks

When trainers spin Photodiscs of PokeStops, they can receive Field Research Tasks that can reward Grookey encounters. The more research quests you complete, the more rewards you can get. This means one can obtain Grookey in Pokemon GO by finishing them.

4) Trade

Grookey will be found in the wild with the start of the GO All Out event. That said, if you're unable to get this creature, you can ask your in-game friends to give a Grookey through trade.

Notably, you and your friend must have the required Stardust to initiate a trade in their Pokemon GO account. Also, trading is not possible in the game if trainers are outside of a 100-meter trade distance.

Can you find Shiny Grookey in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Grookey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, Shiny Pokemon Grookey hasn't made its Pokemon GO debut yet. We expect developer Niantic will release the shiny variant of this creature in the future.

