Pokemon GO Clodsire in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Paldean Wooper is going to make its debut in Pokemon GO through the Wooper Community Day event. You can play this event on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm local time through 5 pm local time. Once Paldean Wooper is available, it can be evolved into Clodsire. This creature is also making its debut in GO through the Wooper Community Day event.

Clodsire is a dual Poison- and Ground-type beast. Feed Paldean Wooper 50 Wooper Candies to evolve it. Once you have Clodsire, you can use it in combat. This article will look at its best moveset for GO PvP and PvE. It will also talk about Clodsire's strengths, weaknesses, and counters.

Best PvE moveset for Clodsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire and Clodsire (Image via Niantic)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Clodsire

The best offensive PvE moveset for Clodsire in GO would be Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Sludge Bomb and Earthquake as the Charged ones.

You will be using Mud Shot and Earthquake as your primary moves for Clodsire. These will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). For fans who might not know, this is a Poison- and Ground-type beast that shares the same elemental typings as those two moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Clodsire

Poison Jab as the Fast Move, along with Sludge Bomb and Earthquake, is the best defensive PvE moveset for Clodsire.

Is Clodsire good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Shiny Wooper and Shiny Paldean Wooper family (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Clodsire has a very underwhelming attack stat of 127. However, it makes up for this lack of power with its incredible bulk. This creature has a stamina stat of 277, which makes it a massive tank on the battlefield.

However, it still does not come across as a great choice to use in your PvE battles. This title offers much better creatures when it comes to both Poison and Ground elemental typings.

Best PvP moveset for Clodsire in Pokemon GO

Mud Shot as the Fast move along, with Sludge Bomb and Earthquake as the Charged attacks would be the best PvP moveset for Clodsire in PvP.

Is Clodsire good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Again, you need a good attack stat to dish out high damage. With a meager 127 attack stat, Clodsire does not look very promising on paper in PvP.

However, once this Pocket Monster gets Megahorn, things might be different. A new and exclusive move could be a game-changer for Clodsire.

Clodsire Pokemon GO strengths and weaknesses

Clodsire is a dual Poison- and Ground-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Ground

Ice

Water

Psychic

Clodsire is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Poison

Rock

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

All moves that Clodsire can learn in Pokemon GO

Paldean Wooper in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clodsire can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

Poison Jab

Mud Shot

Charged moves

Sludge Bomb

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Acid Spray

Surf

Best counters for Clodsire in Pokemon GO

These are the best counters to use against Clodsire:

Florges

Sylveon

Shadow Mewtwo

Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Miltank

Togekiss

Milotic

Snorlax

Slaking

Blissey

Aside from these monsters, other counters with similar elemental typings as these creatures can also perform well against Clodsire.