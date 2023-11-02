Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for November 2023: Legendary 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

Pokemon GO Raids are an amazing way to catch powerful Pocket Monsters in your collection. These battles, introduced almost half a decade ago in this title, are adored by fans who love participating in them. GO would not be the same without this feature. Whether you are looking for PvP attackers or rare Shiny legendary creatures, Raids can be your one-stop shop.

In this article, we will walk you through all the Raid Bosses you will encounter in November 2023.

Pokemon GO Mega Raid Bosses for November 2023

Mega Banette (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will come across the following Mega Raid Bosses in GO during the month of November:

Mega Banette: This Mega Raid Boss dropped in Mega Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. You will be able to encounter it till Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time.

This Mega Raid Boss dropped in Mega Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. You will be able to encounter it till Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time. Mega Houndoom: You can come across Mega Houndoom in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can come across Mega Houndoom in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Mega Kangaskhan: This Mega Raid Boss will be available from Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO 5-star Raid Bosses for November 2023

Darkrai: This mythical Raid Boss dropped in 5-star Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. You will be able to encounter it till Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time.

This mythical Raid Boss dropped in 5-star Raids on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. You will be able to encounter it till Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time. Douse Drive Genesect: You can encounter this mythical beast from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can encounter this mythical beast from Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time. Virizion: You can encounter this legendary monster from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can encounter this legendary monster from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. Cobalion: You can encounter this legendary monster from Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can encounter this legendary monster from Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Terrakion: You can encounter this legendary monster from Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO 3-star Raid Bosses for November 2023

You will find the following 3-star Raid Bosses in the game throughout the month of November:

Azumarill

Umbreon

Hariyama

Bombirdier

Pokemon GO 1-star Raid Bosses for November 2023

You will encounter Cubone wearing a Cempasuchil crown in the 1-star Raids during the month of November.

What are Raids in Pokemon GO?

Raids are special occasions when certain Pokemon take over Gyms in the game. You can fight these creatures, and if you defeat them, you will have a shot at catching them.

Many types of beasts get featured as Raid Bosses. However, the ones that really matter the most to the players are those in 5-star Raids, Wormhole Raids, Mega Raids, and Shadow Raids.

How to get Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Premium and Remote Raid Passes (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can get a free Raid Pass every day by spinning Photo Discs in Gyms. If you want Premium Raid Passes, you will have to buy them from the in-game store.

However, a big chunk of the GO playerbase is free-to-play. So, if you want to know how you can get Raid Passes for free, this article can guide you.