Pokemon GO: Are "Flash, Spark and Gleam" Tickets Worth Buying?

With Pokemon GO's Community Day event for November 2021 right around the corner, many players are considering buying research tickets. Research tickets are an item that Pokemon GO players can buy for Community Day, which unlock a new catalog of special research tasks exclusive to ticket-holders.

Many research tickets unlock tasks that award the player with the opportunity to catch more of the featured Pokemon, as well as earning stardust and candies. November 2021's Pokemon for Community Day is Shinx, the Flash Pokemon.

Before committing to buying the ticket for Community Day, players may want to know more about it. In addition, players may not want to spend an entire day completing long and tedious objectives, so knowing if there are any that come with the ticket can also be a deciding factor.

"Flash, Spark and Gleam" Ticket details in Pokemon GO

A shiny Shinx as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Most notably, the ticket has a relation to the Pokemon featured in Community Day. The name of the special research story relates to the classification of each part of Shinx's evolutionary line. Shinx is the Flash Pokemon, Luxio is the Spark Pokemon, and Luxray is the Gleam Eyes Pokemon. While not too important, it is a nice attention to detail.

Along with every Community Day in Pokemon GO comes a new shiny variant for trainers to collect. Shinx is no exception, as its shiny variant will be made available for trainers to have an increased chance of finding one on its special day. A shiny Shinx can easily be distinguished from a regular one by its yellow coloring, in place of the standard blue coloring.

During Community Days, players also have the hatch distance on eggs brought down to a fourth of what it typically is. Lure Modules and Incenses also last for three hours and three times the amount of candy will be rewarded for transferring Pokemon. Shinxs that become Luxray during the event in Pokemon GO will be granted the signature charged move, Psychic Fang.

While the specific tasks for the special research are still unknown, it can be assumed from looking at past Pokemon GO Community Day tickets that the final reward is going to be an encounter with Luxray. Shinx candies and stardust are also going to be guaranteed rewards with the ticket.

The tasks for this ticket will most likely revolve around catching a multitude of Shinx, as well as landing great throws, and transferring Pokemon. These are the tasks that will reward the player with stardust and Shinx candies.

While there are still some things yet to be announced about the Shinx Community Day, predictions can be made based off past Community Days events.

Ultimately, the research tickets are not recommended for casual fans who only occasionally open the app, but for hardcore Pokemon GO enthusiasts, research tickets are well worth the investment due to the rewards they bring.

