Pokemon GO Cresselia PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Battle League has three formats – the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League. Cresselia is one of the few Pocket Monsters that fits in comfortably in all of the three aforementioned formats of GBL. With impressive stats and moves to crush the top-meta critters, you can't really go wrong with this Pokemon in your roster.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Cresselia in PvP and PvE. We will also give you an idea about the best counters for this legendary bird-like critter in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Cresselia

Confusion beats Psycho Cut, as you need more damage to beat the NPCs faster. So, Confusion as the Fast move, along with Future Sight and Moonblast as the Charged moves, would be the best offensive PvE moveset for Cresselia.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Cresselia

Cresselia, being a legendary critter, cannot be put in Pokemon Gyms. Thus, you won’t need to set a defensive moveset for this creature.

Is Cresselia good in Pokemon GO PvE?

You will come across better Fighting-type critters than Cresselia in Pokemon GO. However, this Pocket Monster is still a very viable option to go with in PvE battles.

While Terrakion would be a better alternative, Cresselia comes a close second.

Best PvP moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Both Psycho Cut and Confusion are valid Fast moves for Cresselia. The former focuses on energy generation, allowing it to reach its Charged moves quickly. Confusion, on the other hand, focuses on dishing out damage. You will not be able to spam Charged moves as much as you would with Psycho Cut. Depending on your need, you can choose the Fast move accordingly.

Moonblast, along with Grass Knot, would be the best Charged move combination for Cresselia. Both provide damage output as well as elemental typing coverage.

Is Cresselia good in Pokemon GO PvP?

As mentioned, Cresselia is a Pocket Monster that fits in all formats of the GO Battle League. Out of the three formats, Cresselia performs best in the Ultra League. This is a middle ground for this critter, where the CP limit is neither too low nor too high for it to shine.

When it comes to Ultra League, you will face a lot of Giratinas and Swampert. However, Cresselia has answers for both of these critters. With Moonblast for Giratina and Grass Knot for Swampert, the Legendary Pokemon can be a real menace on the battlefield.

Besides this, it is a really bulky critter, and that allows Cresselia to tank a lot of attacks from enemies.

That said, Cresselia is one of the best creatures that you can fight with in the GO Battle League.

All moves that Cresselia can learn in Pokemon GO

Cresselia is a dual Fighting- and Steel-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Cresselia is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fight

Psychic

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,230 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 258

: 258 Stamina: 260

Cresselia can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

Psycho Cut : This is a Psychic-type move. It does 8.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.33 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 8.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.33 Energy Per Second (EPS). Confusion: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 12.50 DPS while generating 9.38 EPS.

Charged moves

Aurora Beam : This is a two-bar Ice-type move with a base power of 80. It does 22.54 DPS and 1.60 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 36.06.

: This is a two-bar Ice-type move with a base power of 80. It does 22.54 DPS and 1.60 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 36.06. Moonblast : This is a one-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.33.

: This is a one-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.33. Future Sight : This is a one-bar Psychic-type move with a base power of 120. It does 44.44 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 53.33.

: This is a one-bar Psychic-type move with a base power of 120. It does 44.44 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 53.33. Grass Knot: This is Cresselia’s Legacy move, and you must use an Elite Charged TM to teach Cresselia this move. This is a two-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 90. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.31.

Best counters for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Again, Cresselia is extremely vulnerable to Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-type critters, such as:

Pheromosa

Chandelure

Gengar

Dragapult

Darkrai

Gholdengo

Hydreigon

Origin Forme Giratina

Attack Forme Deoxys

Unbound Hoopa

Zoroark

Zacian

Absol

Banette

Vikavolt

Houndoom

Kyurem

Genesect

These critters will give you the best results against Cresselia. However, if you use Pocket Monsters that have elemental typings to counter it, you should be able to shut it down in your matchups.