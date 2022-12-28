Pokemon GO (December 27): Is Shiny Cubchoo available during Spotlight Hour?

Today is Pokemon GO's Cubchoo Spotlight Hour. This event will present the Bear Pokemon from the Unova region with an increased spawn rate and apply a double multiplier to the number of candies players will receive from transferring Pokemon from their collection.

With this event prioritizing Cubchoo, many may want to try their best to find a rare shiny variation of the creature. However, Niantic is known to be a bit fickle regarding shiny variants.

So what about Cubchoo? Will players be able to get their hands on a shiny one during the Spotlight Hour event? If they can, what are some tips to remember? Luckily, finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO seems to get easier with time.

Tips for finding Shiny Cubchoo in Pokemon GO

Cubchoo's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, lucky players will be able to get their hands on this rare alternate color of Cubchoo. With the increased spawn rate during the Spotlight Hour, this will be much easier than usual. However, a Shiny Cubchoo is never guaranteed to spawn, so players must be patient.

First, one must ensure they have a weather advantage before shiny hunting for a Cubchoo. Like the main series, the weather plays a huge part in determining what Pokemon can spawn in the area. For Cubchoo, since it is a pure Ice-type, players will want to hunt in an area experiencing snowy weather.

To further improve the odds, various consumable items can assist one's chances of coming across a Shiny Cubchoo in Pokemon GO. While they don't directly increase the odds of a Shiny Pokemon spawning, they boost the general spawn rate.

Players may need assistance if they find themselves in an area with many Pokestops, so it may be worth investing in Lure Modules. These items are attached to Pokestops and Gyms to greatly increase the general spawn rate around those places. They can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store or found by spinning photo disks.

For those going out during Cubchoo's Spotlight Hour, Incenses may be ideal. These items work much like Lure Modules but attach to the player's avatar instead of a point on the map.

From there, they will increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around the player as long as they remain mobile. These items can also be found or purchased for Pokecoins.

To summarize, Shiny Cubchoo will be available during its respective Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. While players can find it, they may need help getting one to spawn. Thankfully, some items help increase the general spawn rate.

