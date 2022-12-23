Can Cubchoo be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

For shiny collectors, there is no other game as important as Pokemon GO. Several monsters have their special shiny variants running rampant throughout the wild and other in-game events, with some just being exclusive to the game.

Players find high value in this other variant of their original counterpart, and Cubchoo is the recently sought-after fighter in this aspect. Originally found in the Unova region, the Gen 5 monster is known for its unique colors and snotty look. Fortunately, fans can catch its shiny variant in the game.

As Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 ends, we are now set to enter the Winter Holiday Part 2 event. From Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:00 am to Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, the event will feature several fighters in the raids, eggs, and the wild.

One is Cubchoo, an Ice-type fighter with average skills and stats in the game. Below is everything you need to know about catching the shiny variant of this monster.

Steps to catch a Shiny Cubchoo in Pokemon GO this December 2022

Look forward to Hisuian Avalugg, evolvable Costumed Pokémon, Glaciate Kyurem, a Winter Wonderland mini-event and more! Details for Part 2 of the #PokemonGO Winter Holiday event have been announced…Look forward to Hisuian Avalugg, evolvable Costumed Pokémon, Glaciate Kyurem, a Winter Wonderland mini-event and more! Details for Part 2 of the #PokemonGO Winter Holiday event have been announced… ❄️🎄Look forward to Hisuian Avalugg, evolvable Costumed Pokémon, Glaciate Kyurem, a Winter Wonderland mini-event and more! https://t.co/drswNvPa1M

Featured in both parts of the Pokemon GO Winter Holiday, Cubchoo has increased spawn rate during the event’s run-time.

The Ice-type fighter spawns wearing a holiday-themed ribbon outfit. Other fighters like Pikachu appear wearing a winter carnival skin, Eevee wearing a holiday hat, and Delibird also wearing a holiday-themed ribbon during the event. And the most eye-catching part is Shiny Cubchoo’s availability alongside other Pokemon.

Players can find this special variant lurking in the wild while its spawn rate is greatly boosted. Keeping a few things in mind will help them encounter it faster. One should check the weather first before rushing to catch a monster. Although it sounds out of place, the conditions can determine a fighter’s spawn area in Pokemon GO.

As an Ice-type Pokemon, Cubchoo’s chances of spawning greatly increase in snowy weather. Winter is the perfect season for snow in places, and hunting where it snows will greatly boost the chances of encountering a Shiny Cubchoo. Even if there is no snow, you can try other ways to boost the spawn rate of the Pocket Monster.

You can drastically increase the percentage of encountering it by using Incense in Pokemon GO. This is an item that serves to increase any critter's spawn rate by attaching itself to the trainer. If it is in effect, the monsters’ spawn rate drastically increases in the areas the player explores.

One can use this item in snowy areas to enhance the boosted spawn rate of this fighter even further. Furthermore, its effects can also be stacked with another item called the Lure Module.

Pokemon GO Lure Modules work similarly to the Incense, but instead of attaching them to the player, they attach them to Pokestops and Gyms. Once this item is attached to these locations, the spawn rate in that specific area significantly rises.

One can attach this item to a Pokestop or Gym that falls under snowy conditions and attach Incense to themselves, aggressively boosting Cubchoo's spawn rate.

Increasing the spawn rate of Pokemon results in an increased encounter rate in Pokemon GO, which helps trainers catch up with the shiny encounter rate.

