Pokemon GO December 19-25 (2022): Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2, Winter Wonderland, Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, and more

With less than two weeks to go before the year ends, Pokemon GO trainers are in for a gala time in-game. Niantic is slowly revealing the events that are set to be held in the next few days as part of the festive celebrations. Winter Holiday Part 2 will start when Part 1 ends later this week, while Winter Wonderland is set to begin on Christmas Eve.

The developers at Niantic have consistently provided Pokemon GO trainers with regular updates that bring fresh new events with seasonal celebrations and Pocket Monster debuts. December 2022 has already seen the arrival of Keldeo, Mega Glalie, and Shiny Bergmite, along with the appearance of mega evolved variants of the three Hoenn starters.

There's plenty to get excited about in Pokemon GO this festive season, including Winter Holiday Part 2 and Winter Wonderland

1) Winter Holiday Part 1 and Part 2

Winter Holiday Part 1 began on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will conclude on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

The event marked the debut of Mega Glalie in-game. The Pokemon has been appearing as Mega Raid bosses around the world, with lucky players having a chance to encounter its shiny variant.

Winter Holiday Part 1 also featured the debut of the shiny variant of Bergmite in Pokemon GO. Additionally, the event has its own bonuses along with event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards.

Winter Holiday Part 2 will start on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and run until Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. During the event, players will be able to choose one of the following bonuses by making a wish:

2x Catch XP

2x Catch Stardust

1/2 egg hatch distance when eggs are incubated during the event

Further information about Winter Holiday Part 2 is yet to be revealed by Niantic.

2) Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

Hisuian Avalugg will make its debut with this event. Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time.

3) Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is slated to begin on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will conclude on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

Further information about the Winter Wonderland event is yet to be revealed by Niantic.

4) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour is set to take place in Pokemon GO on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. It will begin at 6:00 pm local time and run until 7:00 pm local time.

Bergmite will be featured in the limelight and will have an increased spawn rate. The event bonus is 2x Catch Candy.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Cobalion. It will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time.

5) GO Battle League

The current schedule for the GO Battle League is as follows:

December 15 - December 22

Ultra League

Ultra Premier Classic

December 22 - December 29

Ultra League

Holiday Cup: Great League Edition

6) Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule

The current schedule for Five-Star and Mega Raid bosses is as follows:

Cobalion (Five-star Raid boss from December 15 to December 23)

Mega Glalie (Mega Raid boss from December 15 to January 1)

The future schedule for the same will be as follows:

Kyruem (Five-Star Raid boss from December 23 to January 1)

Mega Glalie (Mega Raid boss from December 15 to January 1)

