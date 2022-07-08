5 best-looking Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Shiny Pokemon are not only a staple of Pokemon GO but of the Pokemon franchise as a whole. The rarity of these Pokemon makes them quite the collector's item for the dedicated few who go out of their way to collect them. This has led to the creation of the mobile game's shiny hunting community as we know it.

The somewhat niche group of individuals who play the mobile game to collect these rare variants are known as shiny hunters. The act of pursuing these rare Pokemon may seem odd to some, but this has been a tradition since the implementation of these variants back in the second generation of the franchise.

While not every Pokemon in Pokemon GO is available in its shiny variant, most are. For those who want to enter the hobby of collecting Shiny Pokemon, grasping which variants are more desirable or look better than others may help ease these players into the community.

Pokemon GO's most fantastic Shiny Pokemon

5) Yanmega

Shiny Yanma and Yanmega as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Critical Slacker on YouTube)

Yanmega is one of the first Pokemon users think of when the topic of Bug and Flying-type Pokemon comes up. This Pokemon was first introduced in the fourth generation, while its pre-evolved form, Yanma, was released in the second generation.

Replacing its dark green with a deep blue, Shiny Yanmega is a simple yet effective redesign. Gamers fortunate enough to have one are in store for a great-looking and excellent-performing Shiny Pokemon to use in competitive battles, making Shiny Yanmega incredibly valuable.

4) Skorupi

While its evolution, Drapion, has a rather lackluster shiny form, Skorupi's deep red makes it an excellent Pokemon for Pokemon GO player's collection. Given this Pokemon's fairly common status in the mobile game, it has the potential to be the first Pokemon of many new users, which would give this Pokemon sentimental value.

When Skorupi evolves, it sheds its Bug typing in exchange for a Dark one. This gives it a great defensive typing. Paired with its bulky stats, a Shiny Drapion can also prove to be a valuable asset in battle.

3) Gigalith

Shiny Gigalith, Boldore, and Roggenrola as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Critical Slacker on YouTube)

Rock and Ground-type Pokemon are some of the most valuable that users can access in Pokemon GO. These Pokemon have some of the best defensive stats and solid bulk, as well as holding their own against the meta-dominating Steel-types. The difficulty of evolving a Shiny Roggenrola only adds to Gigalith's value.

Being a three-stage and a trade evolution, a lot of effort must be put forward to obtain a Shiny Gigalith even after catching a Shiny Roggenrola. This makes Gigalith's shiny variant very valuable.

2) Giratina

Shiny Giratina as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Keibron Gamer on YouTube)

With Giratina being as dominant as a presence as it is in Pokemon GO, its shiny variant is one of the best looking out of the Shiny Legendaries. Its deeper, more platinum color fits well as this Pokemon is the mascot of Pokemon Platinum, an entry in the main series.

With Giratina being a rare Pokemon in the mobile game as it is, this adds an even further value to its shiny variant.

1) Haxorus

A lot of the best and most memorable Shiny Pokemon in the mobile game are ones that take the standard design and turn it pure black. With the addition of Shiny Haxourus being relatively recent, a lot of gamers hold this variant in high value.

Those fortunate enough to get their hands on a Shiny Axew and dedicate their time to evolving it are sure to be the talk of their friend group. The deep crimson on its claws and tusks further adds to its new, hardcore color scheme.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

