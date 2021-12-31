Pokemon GO: Skorupi's weaknesses and counters

Skorupi should be an easy enemy to defeat for skilled trainers in Pokemon GO.

This Bug-type and Poison–type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region gets a nice buff when it evolves into Drapion. In its first stage, though, Skorupi fails to do any meaningful damage with its 64 base Attack. It’s also weak to some very common Pokemon that most trainers should have.

Which Pokemon do the most damage to Skorupi?

Since it is Bug-type and Poison-type, Skorupi has four weaknesses: Fire, Rock, Flying and Psychic.

A common trend that has been found in Pokemon GO, though, is that if the Pokemon is weak to Fire, Fire-types will usually have the quickest time to win. This is because there are several strong Fire-types that tend to do more damage-per-second (DPS) than the competition.

Out of those Fire-types, none can compare to the damage output that Mega Charizard Y has. Therefore, it’s no surprise that it annihilates Skorupi within 12.5 seconds.

Surprisingly, though, Mega Charizard Y doesn’t even have the fastest time to win. That honor goes to Shadow Mewtwo, who can clean up Skorupi in 11.1 seconds.

That being said, trainers don't need to rely on these legendary Pokemon and Mega evolutions to beat Skorupi. Any Pokemon with a type advantage should beat Skorupi with little trouble, although Fire-types and Psychic-types tend to have an easier time.

Mega Charizard Y can defeat Skorupi in quick time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A pair of more average Pokemon that can make quick work of Skorupi would be the Eevee evolutions, Flareon and Espeon. They each have a strong charge move (Overheat for Flareon and Psychic for Espeon) that should eliminate Skorupi by one shot.

Other more common Pokemon that would be great against Skorupi are Chandelure, Gardevoir and Gallade.

If trainers are short on Fire-types and Psychic-types, they can rely on Rock-types to get the job done. There are several Pokemon in this category, namely Rampardos and Tyranitar, with high DPS that can overwhelm Skorupi.

There aren’t too many Flying-types that can destroy Skorupi outside of Mega Pigeot. That being said, Pokemon like Braviary and Staraptor can still win out, they just won’t do it as quickly or as consistently.

