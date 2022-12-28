Pokemon GO (December 28): How to prepare for Kyurem Raid Hour

The highly anticipated Kyurem Raid Hour is set to arrive tomorrow in Pokemon GO. Being one of the most powerful Ice-types in the game and one of the hardest Pokemon to come by, there will undoubtedly be a high number of trainers looking to cash in on the occasion. However, as it's a Legendary Pokemon, Kyurem will be a difficult boss to defeat.

Raid Hours are some of the most anticipated events for experienced players. They give trainers a chance to easily get their hands on a powerful Pokemon, given how rare five-star Raid Battles can be for some players. The upcoming Raid Hour will significantly increase the spawn rate of Kyurem Raids from 6:00 to 7:00 PM local time.

Unfortunately, this event may not be the most beginner-friendly chance to enter the Raid Battle scene for the very first time. Based on how challenging Kyurem can be to play against for the average player, some may find themselves in need of important advice before they take on this powerful Legendary in battle.

Kyurem Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Kyurem as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a member of the Tao Trio, Kyurem is a powerful Ice and Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon. As such, players should be prepared for potent Ice-type attacks boosted by the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB). While the Ice typing is notoriously weak defensively, the sturdy prowess of its Dragon typing aims to slightly compensate for this.

Kyurem takes super effective damage from Fighting, Steel, Rock, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. As such, players can structure their teams to be well-equipped to take on this boss in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, with Kyurem having such a wide array of weaknesses, there are several purely offensive Pokemon that can easily burst it down.

Boasting incredible attacking power as well as both Fighting and Steel-type moves, Lucario is easily one of the best possible options that players can have on their team when it comes to optimal counters for Kyurem. However, there may be times where Lucario's fragility shines through. Thankfully, there are other bulkier options that can be brought along.

Metagross and Terrakion are two solid counters to Kyurem in Pokemon GO and are far more tanky in comparison to Lucario. Both of these Pokemon have potent Rock, Fighting, and Steel-type moves, making them amazing offensive options. They also possess defensive bulk and type resistances which makes them some of the best defensive choices as well.

When it comes to potential team sizes, a group of five experienced players should be more than enough to take on Kyurem in Pokemon GO. However, this number may increase or decrease, depending on the skill level of every individual involved as well as the Pokemon they have access to.

For trainers who may not be able to find others to team up with, there are numerous forums and social media sites where players can find others looking for a group. Unfortunately, trainers will also need an abundance of Remote Raid Passes, which are becoming harder to come by these days since Niantic stopped giving them out for free.

After players assemble their group and their Pokemon team in Pokemon GO, they should have no problem taking down Kyurem. Trainers should also be on the lookout for the Legendary Pokemon's shiny variant as there's a chance it can appear in these Raid Battles.

