With the Detective Pikachu Returns event in full swing, Pokemon GO trainers can dive straight into everything that the occasion offers. The ongoing celebration coincides with the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns. The latest Nintendo Switch title is a sequel to the 2016 3DS Detective Pikachu, and trainers can engage in a Timed Research questline as part of the event.

Detective Pikachu Returns is scheduled to run from Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time to Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time. The Timed Research questline is free and can be picked up by anyone participating in the event.

How to complete Pokemon GO Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research involves helping Professor Willow track down a "Pokemon of Interest." The learned man will describe the pocket monster, and Pokemon GO trainers will have to deduce which one it is between Snivy, Rowlet, and Sudowoodo.

The clue provided by Professor Willow is the following:

"This Pokémon is known for its green accents, but it’s a type of Pokémon that hasn’t been appearing around here recently. It also peddles in deception. You might say it’s not what it seems!"

Depending on whether players make the correct choice after the first step, they will receive an additional Detective Pikachu encounter.

The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Detective Pikachu Returns: Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Detective Pikachu encounter

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Detective Pikachu encounter

Complete 6 Field Research tasks - Detective Pikachu encounter

Explore 1 km - Detective Pikachu encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Detective Pikachu encounter

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500x Stardust

Choosing Snivy

Detective Pikachu Returns: Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Spin a PokeStop or Gym - 25 XP

Rewards: 25XP

Choosing Rowlet

Detective Pikachu Returns: Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Spin a PokeStop or Gym - 25 XP

Rewards: 25XP

Choosing Sudowoodo

Detective Pikachu Returns: Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Spin a PokeStop or Gym - Detective Pikachu encounter

Rewards: 25XP

Pokemon GO trainers need to keep in mind that they will have to complete all the tasks and claim all the rewards before the Timed Research questline expires on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

