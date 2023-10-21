Pokemon GO Drapion PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

With the Skorupi Incense Day in Pokemon GO just around the corner, players around the world are gearing up for their chance to encounter the rare Bug-Type creature. However, many trainers have more on their minds than just mere Pokedex completion. They may be looking to add a powerful battler to their team, specifically Drapion, the evolved form of the spotlight Pocket Monster.

Debuting in the fourth generation, Drapion is one of the creatures with a type combination that excels defensively. However, the Pocket Monster itself was geared for a more offensive playstyle. This has translated very well into Pokemon GO, leading to many players wanting the species.

So, how can trainers make the best use of Drapion in both of the mobile game's main battling scenes?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Is Drapion good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Drapion serves as a niche but usable pick in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra Leagues. Sporting its incredible bulk and great defensive typing, the creature is usually used as a safe switch option when the opponent sends in one of their offensive battlers. However, the Pocket Monster tends to fall short when analyzing its competition.

Galarian Stunfisk is a much better safe switch thanks to its partial Steel typing, which grants it many resistances. To make matters even worse for Drapion, Galarian Stunfisk's access to many Ground-type attacks makes it the perfect counter for the creature. For this reason, most players opt for a Steel-type pick instead of Drapion when they are in need of a defensive species.

For those still determined to give Drapion a chance, the Pocket Monster performs best with a moveset consisting of Bite, Aqua Tail, and Fell Stinger. Fell Stinger gives it the ability to set up stat increases, while Aqua Tail provides protection from Ground-type foes. Bite is one of the creature's best Fast Attacks since it has increased damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus.

Is Drapion good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Drapion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given Drapion's movepool, it will serve best as a Dark-type attacker in a raid. However, there is no real reason to use it over Darkrai or Weavile, alongside the countless other better choices.

Since Darkrai will soon be the Five-Star Raid Boss for Pokemon GO, players should hold off on getting their Dark-type raid battler until then. However, if they have no Dark-type picks other than Drapion, the creature could see some success, especially against Psychic-type foes, thanks to its great resistance to the element.

For those wanting to use Drapion in Raid Battles, the Pocket Monster would perform best as a Dark-type attacker with moves like Bite and Crunch. However, for those looking to experiment a bit, a moveset of Infestation or Poison Sting paired with Sludge Bomb could have some use against Grass-type Raid Bosses.