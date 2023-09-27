Pokemon GO Galarian Stunfisk PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The competitive scene for Pokemon GO has quickly become one of the franchise's most surprisingly active communities. This could be thanks to the game finally receiving a spot at the yearly Pokemon World Championships, which has motivated a lot of players to give this side of the mobile game a fair chance.

The metagame for this part of the franchise is one of the most interesting, as the change from turn-based to live battles gave a few unusual Pokemon some time in the spotlight, and Galarian Stunfisk is a great example. Notoriously terrible in the main series, Galarian Stunfisk has found its way to the S-Tiers of lists focusing on the mobile title.

Is Galarian Stunfisk good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Galarian Stunfisk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk is one of the most infamous creatures in Pokemon GO history, thanks to how great it is in PvP. Pairing its amazing Ground and Steel typing with its incredibly bulky stats, Galarian Stunfisk has all the makings for a potent tank. Its access to Rock-type attacks and its lack of a Grass-type weakness like other Ground-types in the meta make it the best Ground-type in the PvP scene.

These attributes are cranked up to 11 in the Ultra League, where a maxed-out Galarian Stunfisk clocks in at just under the 2,500 combat power cap, allowing the creature to really let loose on the competition. Once again, its moveset allows it to perform well against common defensive picks and deal with some spammy Flying-types as well.

Sadly, it falls off hard for the Master League as its combat power max is too low. This is probably for the best, as the Master League in Pokemon GO is filled with Water, Ice, and Dragon-types, which could really give it a hard time. Overall, Galarian Stunfisk is definitely worth picking up for those looking to get into competitive battling.

Is Galarian Stunfisk good for Pokemon GO's PvE?

Sadly, everything that makes Galarian Stunfisk good in PvP is why it is bad for PvE. Of course, PvE regards gym defense, raid battles, and Team GO Rocket battles, all content where you battle against AI bots. In raid battles, you are put against a giant raid boss, as well as a time limit. For this reason, defensive picks like Stunfisk are liabilities.

Its moveset has some diversity and is incredibly spammy, but damage is the name of the game in PvE, where strategy is much less enforced. With there being no restrictions on what creatures can participate in a gym attack, using a creature only good in low-tier fights isn't a great idea, so you should not use Stunfisk to defend gyms either.

Since Team GO Rocket battles are essentially vs. AI PvP battles, Galarian Stunfisk could be helpful in some fights but may struggle against Team GO Rocket Admins who have monsters with ridiculously high combat power scores.