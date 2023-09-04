Pokemon GO Egg hatches Season 12 Adventures Abound: 2km, 5km, 10km, and Adventure Sync rewards

Season 12 Adventures Abound is now online in Pokemon GO. A new season brings with it a plethora of changes, events, bonuses, and more. This time around, multiple Paldean Gen IX Pokemon are set to make their debuts. Wild spawns and research breakthrough encounters have also been refreshed in Pokemon GO. Additionally, Season 12 Adventures Abound has shuffled the egg hatches for 2km, 5km, 10km, and Adventure Sync rewards.

So, what are the seasonal egg hatches that await Pokemon GO players in Season 12 Adventures Abound?

All you need to know about 2km, 5km, and 10km egg hatches in Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound

The potential 2km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound are as follows:

Chinchou [shiny variant will be available]

Cleffa [shiny variant will be available]

Igglybuff [shiny variant will be available]

Meditite [shiny variant will be available]

Larvesta

Fomantis [shiny variant will be available]

Wimpod

Lechonk [shiny variant will be available]

The potential 5km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound are as follows:

Machop [shiny variant will be available]

Lickitung [shiny variant will be available]

Gligar [shiny variant will be available]

Chingling

Bonsly [shiny variant will be available]

Larvesta

Mareanie

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

The potential 7km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound are as follows:

Alolan Vulpix [shiny variant will be available]

Alolan Meowth [shiny variant will be available]

Galarian Meowth [shiny variant will be available]

Hisuian Growlithe

Galarian Ponyta [shiny variant will be available]

Galarian Slowpoke [shiny variant will be available]

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny variant will be available]

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny variant will be available]

Galarian Darumaka [shiny variant will be available]

Galarian Stunfisk [shiny variant will be available]

The potential 10km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound are as follows:

Deino [shiny variant will be available]

Larvesta

Amaura [shiny variant will be available]

Carbink

Goomy [shiny variant will be available]

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

Frigibax

The potential 5km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound obtained through Adventure Sync for walking 25 km rewards are as follows:

Cranidos [shiny variant will be available]

Shieldon [shiny variant will be available]

Happiny [shiny variant will be available]

Munchlax [shiny variant will be available]

Alomomola [shiny variant will be available]

The potential 10km egg hatches for Season 12 Adventures Abound obtained through Adventure Sync for walking 50 km rewards are as follows:

Gible [shiny variant will be available]

Goomy [shiny variant will be available]

Rockruff [shiny variant will be available]

Jangmo-o

Players can find out about this season's wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more in the Season 12 Adventures Abound guide.

The September 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap also provides everything that trainers will get to participate in the current month.