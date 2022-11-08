Pokemon GO Elite Raids: Next date, featured Pokemon, & more

Pokemon GO's time-limited Elite Raid feature looks set to return, according to a recent tweet by the game's Japanese Twitter account.

According to the tweet's translations, November 13, 2022, will feature Unbound Hoopa as the next Elite Raid Boss. The next set of Elite Raids will take place on November 13, 2022, and go on until November 17, 2022.

The original debut of Elite Raids came on October 16 this year and also featured Unbound Hoopa as a boss. While some trainers who may have wanted more variety may be disappointed, this Raid Boss recurrence is great for those who missed the original Elite Raid last month.

Pokemon GO trainers hoping to take on the raid should keep a few things in mind.

What to know about Unbound Hoopa's Elite Raid in Pokemon GO

Unbound Hoopa is an incredibly powerful Raid Boss, even if it isn't Mega Evolved (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Elite Raids are time-restricted raids that only appear at specific gyms known as EX Raid Gyms.

Players can check the raid egg above these gyms for a red-tinted egg with an aura glowing around it, signifying that an Elite Raid will take place at the location. If Unbound Hoopa possesses the same metrics it did in October, it will appear in the raid with 66,170 CP and a grand total of 20,000 HP.

This amount of durability and power should make Unbound Hoopa a very formidable foe. If trainers wish to battle it, they'll need to appear at the Elite Raid in person, as Remote Raid Passes are not permitted for these specific raids.

Fortunately, players will have time to prepare, as Elite Raid Eggs have a 24-hour hatch timer and will last for a total of 30 minutes once hatched.

Under ordinary circumstances in Pokemon GO, Elite Raids tend to begin at 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm local time. Players will have to move quickly to clear the raid before its 30-minute timer is up.

However, if trainers successfully defeat the boss, they'll get a benefit that other raids don't offer. In addition to getting the opportunity to catch the Raid Boss, successfully beating the raid will activate a 15-minute bonus around the gym.

During this short period, players will be able to catch some of Pokemon GO's rarer creatures including (but not limited to) Snorlax, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Dragonite, and Mienfoo.

This makes the appeal of Elite Raids even more substantial. It provides trainers who can defeat the Raid Boss with the opportunity to catch several rare Pokemon all in one attempt.

With so much to offer, Elite Raids should be quite an enticing feature in Pokemon GO for the foreseeable future. Additionally, since they're quite new, they may change and evolve over time to better suit the player base's interests.

Like with any new addition to the game, Niantic is actively gathering feedback and is aiming to improve its functionality. This is done to ensure that it is both enjoyable and performs well as an in-game staple event going forward.

