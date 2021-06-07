Pokemon GO: Every Persian weakness  and best counters

An evolution of Meowth, Persian, has become the go-to feline in Pokemon GO. Persian has six long, thick, hair-like whiskers. They sense the air around it to find out what is nearby.

Trainers initially found it in the Kanto region, and if they touch this Pokemon, it becomes calm and friendly.

Persian's strongest moveset is Scratch & Return, and it has a Max CP of 1,689, 150 attack, 136 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It is also resistant to Ghost-type Pokemon and powerful against Pikachu in battle.

Many trainers have seen Persian in Tier 3 Raids as it was previously a Boss. There is also a shiny Persian (that looks eerily similar to the regular Persian) and an Alola version. Both are extremely hard to capture in the wild.

Best counters for Persian in Pokemon GO

Persian only has one weakness in Pokemon GO, which is Fighting-type. So if a trainer is going into a battle against it, the best Pokemon to use to counter are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, or Machamp.

However, because Persian is resistant to Ghost-type Pokemon, it is essential not to use Pokemon such as Gastly and Haunter.

Persian is boosted by partly cloudy weather in Pokemon GO (Image via Pokemon)

Other tips and tricks for Persian in Pokemon GO

When attacking Pokémon in gyms, the best moves to use are Scratch and Return because it has the highest total DPS (damage per second). It is also the best moveset for PvP (player vs player) battles.

Persian is boosted by partly cloudy weather in Pokemon GO. Therefore, trainers planning to battle one should do so on a day with another kind of weather around the area.

If a trainer is looking to capture a Persian, people report higher spawn rates around schools, universities, libraries, stadiums, businesses, and other similar areas, even more so when it's cloudy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer